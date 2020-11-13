Early History
Nov. 8, 1910
The Grange women gave a necktie social in the Camano Island hall. A few people arrived in the new-fangled automobiles, as well as horse and buggies.
Nov. 9, 1920
Schools opened in Fir and Conway right after Labor Day, but Stanwood and East Stanwood opened later due to the Teachers Institute.
Nov. 11, 1930
The whole town held an open house in celebration of the opening of the new First National Bank building in west Stanwood. “This marks the epoch in growth and development in the community,” the Twin City News wrote in 1930.
Nov. 14, 1940
All businesses except drug stores in the Twin Cities closed for Armistice Day on Monday, Nov. 11. It is now called Veteran’s Day.
Nov. 14, 1950
All electricity was off for a day throughout the area. The outage was caused by a failure in the northwest distribution system due to damage by a severe windstorm.
Nov. 8, 1960
The Twin City Cardinals football team ended years of frustrations by downing the archrivals Arlington Eagles 20-19 in a real cliff-hanger in a Friday night game. The Cardinals rallied three times to secure the win, which sent them into the championship game the following week. The Cards then beat Langley 25-19 for their first Cascade League title.
Nov. 12, 1970
There was a public meeting in the Stanwood PUD Hall for the possibility of starting a local port district in Stanwood or joining the Everett Port District. About 50 people attended, and the majority supported creating a local port district.
Nov. 11, 1980
The Community Action Council of the county opened its Stanwood service center in the old Lincoln School (now the Stanwood Community and Senior Center). The center serves people in need through food, clothing and other social services.
Nov. 13, 1990
The community came together to build sand dams around Stanwood to protect the town from record-high floodwaters. “I was upstairs watching that water come in my house and the stuff pour over the (sewage) lagoon dike, and I called the Red Cross,” Leque Road resident Eva Pederson told the Stanwood Camano News.
Nov. 14, 2000
Stanwood police closed off Pioneer Highway near Highway 532 at North Star Cold Storage when two men were observed trying to siphon anhydrous ammonia – an ingredient to make methamphetamine — into empty propane tanks in their trunk.
Nov. 9, 2010
After removing sections of existing dikes in the Port Susan Bay Preserve, the Nature Conservancy plans to build new setback structures to help regulate flood control and restore habitat for salmon, shorebirds and other animals. The Nature Conservancy received a $1 million grant from the Washington State Salmon Recovery Funding Board for the restoration. They also got $665,759 from the Puget Sound Critical Stock Program to preserve chinook salmon.
