Early History
The Gustaf Nicklason Cedarhome Lumber Mill — a few miles east of the Cedarhome Market — had the capacity to produce about 80,000 shingles and 10,000 feet of lumber per year during its operations between about 1906 and 1912.
Oct. 19, 1922
Stanwood Mayor Charles Dockendorf warned the city about Halloween shenanigans. “It will be all right to scare the daylights out of the old folks on Hallowe-en with tick-tacks, and to make stray and homeless gate posts roost in the treetops,” The Stanwood News reported the mayor proclaiming. “But willful destruction of property will not be tolerated.” He cited two recent examples he didn’t want to see happen again: “Placing Hartney’s Style Shop sign over Braaten’s shoe repair shop sign” and “smearing windows with sticky substances hard to remove.”
Oct. 20, 1932
The area’s Norwegian groups came together to bring prominent Norwegian writer Bjornsterne Bjornson to town for a special program. The event features food, singing, dancing and Bjornson’s poems.
Oct. 22, 1942
Local Civilian Defense officials urged 100% compliance with “dim out” regulations, which required no lights on after dusk. “No excuses will be accepted for failure to comply with that which is required by military necessity. Fairly good or even very good compliance is not enough,” the regional director told the newspaper.
Oct. 16, 1952
The Washington State Patrol announced that it would replace peoples’ vehicle license plates for free if they’re illegible. This was in preparation for a new law in 1953 that would require motorists to display a tab attached to their plate.
Oct. 18, 1962
The Columbus Day windstorm wreaked havoc across the region. Winds in the Stanwood-Camano area reached about 80 mph and topped hundreds of trees, dozens of power poles and several buildings. Many in the area lost power for several days. The storm blew out the stained glass windows of some area churches. Locals told the Stanwood News that it was the most ferocious wind since the big blow in 1934.
Oct. 18, 1972
Several east Stanwood downtown businesses renovated their facades to look more like an old West cowboy town. The idea was to create a theme to lure more tourists to the area. Murals of cowboys and outlaws popped up near store entrances as well.
Oct. 20, 1982
The Stanwood City Council was debating how to spend $31,000 in federal money heading their way. Ideas ranged from library maintenance to a youth facility. “There is absolutely nothing for the youths to do here, unless you go to a church function,” a Stanwood resident said during the meeting.
Oct. 21, 1992
Local appliance stores took out several advertisements in the newspaper with deals, including a full-size refrigerator for $399, microwaves for $349 and VCRs for $199.
Oct. 22, 2002
West Nile Virus was found in a dead cow in Snohomish County, marking the first confirmed local presence of the disease. Officials warned people to protect against mosquito bites, which could transmit the virus to humans.
Oct. 23, 2012
Stanwood High announced plans to start an Athletic Hall of Fame, which would recognize and honor past Spartan students, coaches, teams and contributors. The first induction was set for fall 2013.
