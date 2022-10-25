The Gustaf Nicklason Cedarshome Lumber Mill
Buy Now

The Gustaf Nicklason Cedarhome Lumber Mill — a few miles east of the Cedarhome Market — had the capacity to produce about 80,000 shingles and 10,000 feet of lumber per year during its operations between about 1906 and 1912.

 SC News staff

Early History

The Gustaf Nicklason Cedarhome Lumber Mill — a few miles east of the Cedarhome Market — had the capacity to produce about 80,000 shingles and 10,000 feet of lumber per year during its operations between about 1906 and 1912.

columbus day storm
Buy Now

The Columbus Day windstorm wrecked havoc across the region. Winds in the Stanwood-Camano area reached about 80 mph and topped hundreds of trees, dozens of power poles and several buildings. 
Old west stanwood
Buy Now

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.