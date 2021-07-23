July 18, 1911
The Great Northern Demonstration Train stopped in East Stanwood on its run through the Puget Sound region. It stayed two hours and attracted 500 visitors.
July 19, 1921
“Chautauqua” the big-tent summer entertainment traveling all around Puget Sound, came to Stanwood in mid-July. It had brought topflight entertainment — speakers, teachers, musicians, showmen, preachers and specialists of the day — to this area for many years. The tent was set up in a field between Stanwood and East Stanwood for a week, and local clubs set up food concessions.
July 21, 1931
Three would-be robbers were arrested after attempting to use acetylene torches to help blow open a safe in the Bank at Clear Lake. Officers said the men were “amateurs” and believed they stole a car and equipment for the burglary while in Everett, according to The Twin City News.
July 15, 1941
Wallace Motors of Stanwood said to buy a car now because “you will have to drive it for many years if we go to war.” Meanwhile, East Stanwood Mayor C.R. Amundson set up a large box to collect aluminum — utensils, cans and scrap — because of a nationwide government shortage due to the war efforts.
July 17, 1951
Stanwood Police Chief Whalen told area residents “you must cut speed on Stanwood streets.” He urged the courts to stop imposing $10 speeding fines and instead sentence violators to 10 days in jail. “Stanwood’s Main Street has become a veritable speedway for certain individuals. … There must be some reckoning,” he told the Twin City News.
July 18, 1961
Dick Krebs, a 1959 Twin City High School graduate, signed with the New York Yankees. The all-state catcher flew to rookie training camp in Harlan, Kentucky. He planned to attend Washington State University in the fall before returning to the East Coast in the spring to rejoin the Yankee organization.
July 20, 1971
A Stanwood summer school class toured the Stanwood News print shop to learn about the machinery to print the newspaper and to “learn how reading and writing skills are used for communication,” according to the newspaper.
July 21, 1981
The Stanwood Liquor Store opened a new location in July 1980. And by July 1981, the store saw a year-over-year increase in sales to the tune of $225,025. The new store featured a supermarket style layout instead of an over-the-counter system.
July 16, 1991
More mental health help became available for Camano via a new crisis hotline. The service was set up after research found Camano residents rarely traveled to Whidbey Island for mental health services.
July 17, 2001
Stanwood decided to install historical street names under the official Snohomish County street signs. The first sign was Pearson Street — 271st Street NW, a main east-west road through downtown — named after the town’s founder, D.O. Pearson.
July 19, 2011
Stanwood Planning Director Rebecca Lind proposed to have architects design prototypes for “a new way-finding signage system to provide needed community identification in downtown Stanwood.” The signage is part of the city’s economic development strategy, and was stimulated by a grant the city received for the beautification of Highway 532. The grant would pay for monument signs along Highway 532 that identify historic downtown and major public buildings and services, pay for hardware to mount light pole banners that mark entry to the city and downtown.
