Early History
T.K. Logan, born in Norway in 1851, came to Stanwood in 1884. An early day resident at Birmingham was Frank Humphreys, also born in 1851.
Jan. 17, 1911
Rev. C.A. Dolph was the Presbyterian Church pastor, and Geo. Husby of Cedarhome turned to farming after serving as a rural mail carrier.
Jan. 18, 1921
Scott Deselin, born in Ohio in 1873, came to Stanwood to a Cedarhome farm, which he later sold to Albert Ostraat.
Jan. 20, 1931
The U.S. government’s newest and largest submarine — the V-5 — was anchored between Camano Island and Warm Beach, attracting “much comment and admiration,” according to the Twin City News. The submarine was doing dive tests and experiments. Officials hoped to reach a depth of 325 feet in the Puget Sound.
Jan. 21, 1941
The Stanwood High Pirates boxing team hosted the school's first-ever event: a bout with Bothell featuring nine matches. The Twin City News wrote in an article titled, "Leatherpushers thrill capacity house at high school smoker,” that fans were eager for more matches.
Jan. 18, 1951
The Civil Defense Council convened in a large organizational meeting in the new music room of Twin City High School (now Stanwood Middle School). Those in attendance were urged to read the book, “Survival under Atomic Attack.”
Jan. 19, 1961
Stanwood High students were called upon to go house-to-house distributing a survey that would help guide the Stanwood Planning Commission’s growth plan. Households were to anonymously answer the questions, which sought basic personal information and residents’ ideas on town improvements.
Jan. 21, 1971
The newly formed Stanwood Park Board recommended the purchase of a 15-acre tract for a park facility east of the high school. The site would eventually become Church Creek Park.
Jan. 21, 1981
An illegal cockfighting event at a home north of Stanwood was raided by Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office deputies, and authorities later issued citations for 76 people.
Jan. 16, 1991
After record-setting floods a few months prior, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officially recommended to Stanwood City Council that the city flood-proof the town by building a dike all the way around the city.
Jan. 16, 2001
Dairyman Mike Ashley of Silvana was appointed to the vacated seat of Rick Larsen on the Snohomish County Council. Larsen was elected to Congress.
Jan. 18, 2011
Stanwood-Camano Fair got a new hall on its grounds south of town, in a memorial to Bonnie Palaniuk by her husband Les of Camano Island. The classic building would be named the Bonnie Palaniuk Arena and Swine Barn. There would be a covered, outdoor arena with bleachers for showing pigs, as well as indoor pens. The pens would be removable so the space could be opened for multiple uses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.