log cabin from Stanwood’s Church Creek Park
An old log cabin from Stanwood’s Church Creek Park was moved to the Stanwood-Camano Fairgrounds to house a new blacksmith museum.

Sept. 28, 1922

The Stanwood Commercial Club celebrated Congress passing a bill that was expected to pay for a dredge to clear channels around Puget Sound, including in the waterways around Stanwood.

