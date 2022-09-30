Sept. 28, 1922
The Stanwood Commercial Club celebrated Congress passing a bill that was expected to pay for a dredge to clear channels around Puget Sound, including in the waterways around Stanwood.
Sept. 29, 1932
Stanwood area businesses agreed to all close their shops by 8 p.m. on Saturday nights.
Oct. 1, 1942
The state highway director issued an order lowering all highway speed limits from 40 mph to 35 mph. The chief reasoning behind the proposal was to limit wear and tear on tires, which were in short supply during the war.
Sept. 25, 1952
The Twin City News ran a front-page promotional story about how “a little newspaper ad was the most powerful publicity we ever experienced,” the advertiser said. The ad was for sweet corn, and the advertiser said they needed to discontinue the ad because it was so effective “there is hardly an ear of corn left on the place.”
Sept. 27, 1962
Three teens were arrested after crashing their car following a string of burglaries from Bellingham to Seattle, including at several Stanwood stores. Authorities said the boys would access stores after hours from the roof and steal cash. Little money was recovered.
Sept. 27, 1972
Work began on Interstate 5 lanes from Conway to Mount Vernon. The 5.3-mile segment was estimated to cost $5.3 million. When complete, the freeway would extend from Lacey to Mount Vernon.
Sept. 29, 1982
An old log cabin from Stanwood’s Church Creek Park was moved to the Stanwood-Camano Fairgrounds to house a new blacksmith museum.
Sept. 30, 1992
Stanwood City Council approved Phase 2 of the Church Creek Estates development. Money from development fees would be used to buy more portables for the School District.
Oct. 1, 2002
Stanwood-Camano School District received the OK to build a $2 million bus barn facility in Stanwood. The new site would mean the district could move its bus storage area from the high school, allowing more parking spaces for students, staff and visitors.
Sept. 25, 2012
The annual lutefisk dinner was officially canceled. The regionwide event hosted in Stanwood had taken place every year since 1952, typically attracting thousands of people, many of Norwegian heritage. Organizers told the Stanwood Camano News the event had seen a decline in participation and was losing money in recent years. “An aging membership coupled with a younger generation who has not found favor in traditional Nordic dried whitefish soaked in water and lye” also led to the decision to cancel the event, organizers said.
