EARLY HISTORY
Carrie and C.O. Nilson married in 1892 in Seattle then moved to a farm near Port Susan where they lived until 1923.
Ole Preslien built a wooden sidewalk across the street from the depot over to the town sidewalk.
100 YEARS AGO (1920)
Stanwood confectionaries ordered an ice cream mix from the Conway Creamery, which marketed its product all over the state.
Stanwood stores bought the mix then worked in whatever flavoring they desired, then froze it for sale to customers.
90 YEARS AGO (1930)
There was talk about moving the Old People’s Home to Everett.
A bear that was menacing sheep on Camano was tracked and shot.
Dry, cool weather slowed the growth of beans and beets for the canneries.
80 YEARS AGO (1940)
The annual picnic of the Pioneer Association was held at Utsalady School grounds.
Traffic was heavy at the Juniper Beach resort, with the store finding cottages for guests.
70 YEARS AGO (1950)
Herring and salmon showed up in Saratoga Passage in the Madrona Beach area.
The Rev. Stalsbroten of Zion Lutheran Free Church (on the Brick Hill) in East Stanwood returned from an evangelistic tour in Canada.
60 YEARS AGO (1960)
Amundson’s Men’s Shop in Stanwood was sold to Meiers Clothes Shop of Arlington.
Gov. Albert D. Rosellini visited Twin City Foods, Inc.
50 YEARS AGO (1970)
Pilchuck Tree Farm, one of the largest private holdings in the Puget Sound area, celebrated its anniversary with a 100-car caravan tour.
Stanwood’s streets were renamed and new house numbers given out.
Class reunions were being held around town, many people coming from other states to attend.
40 YEARS AGO (1980)
Dr. Dorothy Anderson, physician for 30 years here, was grand marshal of the Stanwood Camano Fair parade.
30 YEARS AGO (1990)
The Hager twins from the TV show “Hee Haw” were entertainers at the Stanwood-Camano Community Fair.
The newest ambulance was shown to the Stanwood City Council.
20 YEARS AGO (2000)
Camano Senior and Community Center was halfway toward its goal for a new facility.
Stanwood planned to upgrade at least 13 streets with widening, resurfacing, curbs, etc.
10 YEARS AGO (2010)
The pirate ship play structure at Lake Goodwin Community Park burst into flames early one morning.
Silvana’s Community Fair was dedicated to long-time volunteer Rhonda Knudson, who had passed away the previous year.
The fourth annual public dog wash was set by CASA.
New signals were installed at the intersection of Highway 532 and Pioneer Highway, and the intersection paved and striped for right and left turn lanes.
