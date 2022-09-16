classic downtown Stanwood house

This classic downtown Stanwood house was uprooted and moved from its longtime home across 271st Street from Stanwood Middle School to its new foundation west of town in September 2002.

 SC News file

Sept. 13, 1912

Stanwood went dry for a day — and not by choice. An errant steamroller operator accidentally crushed the city’s water pipe, severing people from clean drinking water. “Only the juice of an orange could be obtained to slake the thirst of the thirsty,” the Stanwood Tidings newspaper reported. 

