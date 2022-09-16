Sept. 13, 1912
Stanwood went dry for a day — and not by choice. An errant steamroller operator accidentally crushed the city’s water pipe, severing people from clean drinking water. “Only the juice of an orange could be obtained to slake the thirst of the thirsty,” the Stanwood Tidings newspaper reported.
Sept. 14, 1922
Stanwood Mayor Charles Dockendorf was annoyed at repeated complaints about drunkenness in town. He ordered the town marshal to “make a clean-up of every drunk person he sees,” the Stanwood News reported. “This thing must stop. If they want to drink, they will at least have to keep away and not annoy the public,” Dockendorf said. He also asked the council to consider requiring all public dances to have a marshal posted at the event to discourage drinking.
Sept. 15, 1932
Gold lured locals into the hills near Granite Falls. A local company formed and secured a mining lease on 270 acres. The company representatives, who also secured a state-of-the-art machine for the job, claim the land is “filled with flake gold,” the Twin City News reported.
Sept. 17, 1942
A Stanwood junk hauler was backing up his pickup truck to remove a wreck on Main Street when he accidentally punctured his gas tank. The hole was small and he decided to use a matchstick to plug the leak, but it failed to hold. “To stop further annoyance, he picked up a stick and tapped gently on the match, but neglected to cut off the head,” the newspaper reported. “With the first tap of the match — flash.” The ensuing fire burned the truck.
Sept. 18, 1952
The Stanwood Lions Club started an emergency fundraising effort to buy the community an “iron lung” device. The life-saving contraption was used to treat people stricken with polio and infantile paralysis. The group was aiming to raise $5,000 for the device.
Sept. 13, 1962
Local economic leaders were hopeful that Congress would allocate money to dredge the lower Stillaguamish River in winter 1962. The old channel had become too shallow, but officials were debating whether to spend money on dredging or fish farms.
Sept. 13, 1972
A Stanwood youth won a citywide contest guessing the correct number of genii appearing at businesses throughout town for the city’s three-day “Magic Touch” bargain shopping spree event. The prize? A new 13-inch black-and-white television set worth about $299.
Sept. 15, 1982
The Lake Goodwin (Warm Beach) landfill closed for good after it had reached capacity. Customers needed to take their trash to either the Bryant Landfill north of Arlington or the Everett waste transfer station.
Sept. 16, 1992
Spartan High sports had a solid week. The football team rallied for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to beat Mount Vernon 28-21. Volleyball, boys tennis and girls soccer all eked out narrow victories. And boys cross country runner Ryan Goulet won the 43-team Edmonds Invite.
Sept. 10, 2002
• A computer glitch was blamed for Camano Island residents being sent vehicle license renewal notices with extra fees that shouldn’t have been added. County officials were fielding about 30 angry calls a day. They said the only solution was for people to pay the higher price and have a refund sent back to them.
• A classic downtown Stanwood house was uprooted and moved from its longtime home across 271st Street from Stanwood Middle School to its new foundation west of town in September 2002. The home was on the move to make room for a development, “changing the way the old Stanwood neighborhood looks,” according to the Stanwood Camano News report.
Sept. 11, 2012
Stanwood installed eight solar-powered trash cans downtown. The cans came from Waste Management as part of the city’s new contract. The cans compact the trash and wirelessly alert Waste Management when full.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.