...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM
PDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 3 AM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds likely remain south of the
San Juan Islands.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Stanwood’s automobile camp attracted 3,000 tourists in the summer of 1922, more than the local commercial club officials expected. Tourists left glowing reviews of Stanwood, calling it a “dandy camp,” reporting that they “enjoy the smell” and that “Stanwood sure is on the square.”
Aug. 25, 1932
Frank Hammond, a perennial candidate for Congress, appeared in Stanwood to campaign but would only talk about one issue: whiskey. “Frank says he wants whiskey back and that is all he knows to talk about,” the Twin City News reported. “He believes for the government to run like one sweet song is to make it easy for us to get a good brand of toddy.”
Aug. 27, 1942
The state fire warden for the Stanwood and Camano Island area declared that people must obtain a permit before they burn their rubbish or trash. “The purpose of the order is to keep the atmosphere clear of smoke to facilitate defense observation purposes … and to prevent fires at night.”
Aug. 28, 1952
An Army Air Force F-89 jet crashed in a wooded area between Carp Lake Road and the old Camano City Road. The radar observer ejected to safety soon after the tail assembly broke off. The body of the pilot was found 300 feet from the crash with his parachute unopened. Camano men, women and children from the Madrona Beach neighborhood rushed to help after the explosion, eventually helping the survivor who was tangled in the treetops
Aug. 23, 1962
Comedic accordionist Stan Borreson was the entertainment at the Stanwood Fair. Borreson had a “knack for remodeling popular songs to Scandinavians’ liking,” The Stanwood News reported. The fair attracted about 3,000 people over the three-day event. However, the downtown parade was canceled due to street work.
Aug. 23, 1972
The Stanwood Camano Fair set attendance records with more than 10,000 attendees over the three-day event and raised $6,000. Kids 12 and younger were free, and seniors were free on Sunday.
Aug. 25, 1982
Stanwood, fed up with loose dogs, built a city pound and paid for animal control officers to roam city streets 24/7 scooping up and impounding loose pups. The animal would be kept for 72 hours and the owner would be fined. If the owner did not claim the wayward pup, the dog would be euthanized. Officials urged people to keep their pets leashed.
Aug. 26,1992
The Stanwood High AAA Booster Club was preparing for its third annual Camano Killer Triathlon fundraiser. The grueling course requires competitors to swim a half-mile at Camano Island State Park, pedal 17 miles around the south end of the island and run 8.5 miles up the steep Monticello Drive and West Camano Drive.
Aug. 20, 2002
Island County Sheriff Mike Hawley kicked off his national book tour. His debut novel, “Double Bluff,” was released nationwide by Onyx Publishing and Barnes and Noble. The book is a police thriller set in Seattle that follows two cops in a 24-hour time frame.
Aug. 21, 2021
Plans were unveiled for the new Davis Slough bridge on Highway 532 between Stanwood and Camano. The 60-year-old bridge would be replaced in the coming year by a span that is nearly twice as wide and 9 feet taller.
