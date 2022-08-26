Stanwood Fair 1962
Buy Now

A crowd forms around comedic accordionist Stan Borreson at the 1962 Stanwood Fair. 

 SC News staff

Aug. 24, 1922

Stanwood’s automobile camp attracted 3,000 tourists in the summer of 1922, more than the local commercial club officials expected. Tourists left glowing reviews of Stanwood, calling it a “dandy camp,” reporting that they “enjoy the smell” and that “Stanwood sure is on the square.” 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.