Sept. 29, 1911
At the Sept. 11, 1911, council meeting, Ira Galoupe asked the city to abolish saloon restaurants. The matter was tabled until the next meeting. However, on Sept. 25 it was not discussed. Instead the council unanimously approved a six-month liquor license for the Palace saloon.
Sept. 24, 1931
Headlines read: “Farmers Tangle With City Dudes - Lindsay Bags Big Game With His Trusty Shot Gun.” Neighbor Ralph Lindsay caught two Seattle men “red-handed” killing sheep on the Terry ranch. As Lindsay investigated gunshots, he approached a car. The driver, H. Bowman, “reputed businessman of Seattle,” took off and left his 70-year-old father-in-law in a field retrieving a lamb. Bowman was caught at Regis Cafe in Stanwood. His car was impounded until he could pay for all the sheep filched on Camano in the past year. Lindsay drove the poachers back to Seattle so they could start raising money.
Sept. 28, 1941
Stanwood High School students were tested for tuberculosis. Students testing positive received an examination and were advised to get a chest X-ray.
Sept. 27, 1951
The U.S. government asked people to help during a copper shortage. “If you would show your loyalty to your country and at the same time convert copper to silver or currency, please take what you have in pennies to your nearest bank for conversion.”
Sept. 28, 1961
Snohomish County Library extended service to residents of Camano and Whidbey islands in a one-year trial. They could get free library cards to use at community libraries or to get books from a bookmobile, which would visit Camano one day every two weeks. Irvine Library in Stanwood also received more books, magazines and records to meet demands of increased service.
Sept. 29, 1971
Dr. Harold E. Warsinske won “Washington State Veterinarian of the Year” at the state Veterinary Medical Association’s 62nd annual meeting. This well-known lecturer and author of scientific veterinary papers had also served on the city council and school board. He was head of a study in the Pacific Northwest on environmental factors that affect the productivity and longevity of dairy cattle.
Sept. 30, 1981
Everyone on the Stanwood Planning Commission resigned en masse even though the next day they were scheduled to discuss a new Fox Hill proposal and permits for Jeno’s Restaurant and Assembly of God Church. The problem was that the Stanwood City Council had ignored the planners’ recommendation and granted a permit to the Chinese Pavilion Restaurant without the parking required by city ordinance. The council had a history of ignoring both the Planning Commission’s recommendations and city ordinances.
Sept. 25, 1991
Three teachers, Dan Estvold, Chris Kramer and Flo Dahlstedt, began a community classroom pilot project to enhance learning by keeping children with the same teacher and classmates from second through fifth grade. “It always feels like we were just starting to fly when the school year ends,” Kramer said.
Also in the news, United Way of Snohomish County granted Stanwood $12,500 to study the possibility of forming a family support center that could include parenting classes, support groups, a teen drop-in center, employment counseling and information referral services for family members who need help.
Sept. 25, 2001
The Nature Conservancy, a national private land preservation organization, purchased 4,122 acres of the Stillaguamish River delta south of Stanwood for $2 million. The organization wanted to protect it as an ecologically rich estuary made of tidelands, salt marsh and grassy mudflats.
