EARLY HISTORY
In 1910, Utsalady was honored with an up-to-date troupe, the first in 20 years.
The Stanwood Fire Department received caps and coats for its members.
Early homesteaders liked to hold community picnics after the turn of the century. Stillaguamish Valley residents picnicked at Norman, and the Concord Grange of Camano had its annual picnic at Utsalady.
100 YEARS AGO (1920)
Over 500 visitors were in Birmingham (Warm Beach) over a recent weekend, and the demand for summer cottages could not be met.
Warm Beach was said to have the best beach for bathing on Puget Sound.
90 YEARS AGO (1930)
All paper, ink pen points and crayons were provided free of charge for grade pupils in District 317.
A local chapter of the American Model Aircraft Association organized here.
80 YEARS AGO (1940)
More than 5,000 people viewed the eighth annual Jubilee, with youngsters climbing halfway up the water tower to view the log bucking contest.
70 YEARS AGO (1950)
Early homesteaders of the Stillaguamish Valley held their 39th reunion.
60 YEARS AGO (1960)
Nearly 50 volunteers from around the area battled a disastrous brush fire on Camano.
Registration opened for the new Christian Kindergarten in Stanwood.
There was to be a new post office at Lakewood.
50 YEARS AGO (1970)
The community’s new 1970 Superior Pontiac ambulance arrived one day, was radio-equipped the next day and answered five calls the next.
40 YEARS AGO (1980)
The Stanwood Merchants ball team took the area slow pitch championship.
Gov. Dixy Lee Ray was at the opening of the Stanwood Democratic headquarters in the Gary Wright Realty building.
Heidi Schmakeit returned from touring Europe with American’s Youth in Concert choir.
30 YEARS AGO (1990)
King Royal Brother’s circus raised its tent in the parking lot of Thrifty Foods, now the Country Store.
A 1965 SHS grad, Christine Mann Boynton, was principal of Roy Elementary School.
20 YEARS AGO (2000)
Skagit Farmers opened a store in the old Lund Service Station, now American Cremation & Casket Alliance.
Lauri Shong competed in the 2000 Summer Olympics. He is the grandson of Camano Island’s Morris Robinson, who was a 1936 Olympic cyclist.
10 YEARS AGO (2010)
The Stanwood Camano Soap Box Derby rally race was in Stanwood with more than 30 competitors.
A water and sewer rate study was underway for Stanwood.
