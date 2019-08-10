EARLY HISTORY: Rikka Jensen of Cedarhome went to college at Walla Walla in 1909, which then was a long way from home.
100 YEARS AGO (1919)
The pioneering Schei family in Victoria (Heights) Community had seven children and their youngest, Elmer, celebrated his first birthday.
90 YEARS AGO (1929)
First president of the Camano Island Homemakers Club was Helen Wagner.
80 YEARS AGO (1939)
Julia Anderson was a reporter for this newspaper. She and her husband moved to Florence in 1918, where they farmed.
The local sign painter, Norman Mooney, did such a good job on the front windows of the printing office, that he was hired as a printer.
70 YEARS AGO (1949)
The Les Geisels sold Utsalady Marina to Mr. and Mrs. Jack Graff of Mercer Island.
Contracts were let for building the Stillaguamish bridge and the Davis Slough bridge.
Ernest Wagner of North Dakota leased the Western Super Market grocery department from O.K. Bell.
60 YEARS AGO (1959)
Work began on the East Stanwood Post Office; Pastor Gottlieb Schmitt of Freeborn Lutheran Church read scriptures at the ceremony.
50 YEARS AGO (1969)
The Stanwood Camano NEWS phone number changed from 629-2900 to its present number, 629-2155. The area code became a requirement in 2017, adding 360 to the number.
Purpose of the more than $600,000 road contract on the Lindstrom/SR 532 roadway was to bring its condition up to standards for turning it over to the state (72nd Street now, east of the high school).
40 YEARS AGO (1979)
Dave Robinson was appointed District 3 commissioner for Port of Mabana.
Stanwood Camano Community Fair queen was Sherry Otterson.
The annual Old Settlers picnic was at Camano Lutheran Church
Ovenell’s Drive-In celebrated 24 years.
30 YEARS AGO (1989)
Island County commissioners threw out the idea of a bridge from Camano to Whidbey as “ludicrous.”
An L.A. film crew worked along north Camano roads, filming for Honda car commercials.
20 YEARS AGO (1999)
Iverson Spit on Camano offered public shoreline access.
Five people announced candidacy for school board seats.
10 YEARS AGO (2009)
Long-time editor of the Stanwood Camano News from the late 1950s to 1985, Cliff Danielson, passed away. He bought the newspaper in 1958 and led the two towns of Stanwood and East Stanwood toward consolidation with his thought-provoking editorials; a family man and community leader, Cliff was a newspaper man through and through, keeping his finger on the pulse of the town.
The Nature Conservancy acquired 42 acres on Livingston Bay.
More than 40 volunteers from the fire department helped build houses for Housing Hope’s Homeownership Program.
Utopia Alpacas, with 19 alpacas, on Camano Island took several animals to the annual fair for an educational exhibit.
The fire danger level on Camano was raised to “high.”
North Star Cold Storage celebrated 20 years in Stanwood.
Camano Country Club Fire Station underwent a seismic upgrade and remodel.
