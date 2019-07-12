EARLY HISTORY: Many people were moving here from the Midwest: The Stubbs from South Dakota and the O.E. Petersons from Minnesota.
100 YEARS AGO (1919)
William S. Knutson of Silvana served in the Marine Corps during the World War I.
90 YEARS AGO (1929)
The terrible pest “earwig” showed up in Everett, and it was expected to reach Stanwood.
Over 50 preschoolers registered at the PTA-sponsored baby clinic.
Roads of the future were predicted to have: wider pavement, turns scientifically banked, grade crossings avoided and four lanes of traffic.
80 YEARS AGO (1939)
Murray’s 10 Cent Store opened next to Yngve and Hanson in East Stanwood.
Rev. and Mrs. Bertram Robins were new at the Methodist Church.
The county spent $4,800 on the Tulalip-Warm Beach Road.
70 YEARS AGO (1949)
George Moen of East Stanwood was world championship log bucker, setting a world’s record at Albany, Oregon.
60 YEARS AGO (1959)
Ward Hoftell of Arlington was Stanwood town marshal, succeeding Tommy Loop.
Work parties readied the new park at Cavelero Beach on Camano Island.
A Social Security representative no longer made monthly trips to Stanwood.
50 YEARS AGO (1969)
Excavation was underway for the foundation of a new addition at the rear of the Sons of Norway Hall.
Sixteen calls were answered by the new ambulance service.
40 YEARS AGO (1979)
A historic site marker was dedicated at Utsalady, noting when the first white settlers arrived in 1853.
Camwood Center held an open house.
A comprehensive plan for the eastern portion of the city was adopted.
30 YEARS AGO (1989)
Dr. Russell Smith took over Dr. Peterson’s dental practice.
Pack 86 Cub Scouts held an awards dinner at Gilbertson’s trout farm on Camano.
The Myron family gathered to celebrate their roots from 1910.
Twin City Lanes sponsored Bowling for Grades to honor exceling youth.
20 YEARS AGO (1999)
Construction of Utsalady Elementary School got a green light from the school district.
Scuba-qualified Boy Scouts in Troop 289 of Camano trained in the water near the state park to prepare for their dive trip in the San Juan Islands.
10 YEARS AGO (2009)
Sayre Cooney Dodgson of Camano celebrated her 102nd birthday. A nationally syndicated cartoonist at one time, she moved from Montana with her family to Camano in 1947 and was office nurse for many years for her husband, Dr. Thomas B. Dodgson.
Dignitaries planted a tree to kick off the construction of the new Camano Gateway Bridge, formerly known as the Mark Clark Bridge.
All but two of the 19 people who attended Stanwood schools from grades K-12 (1976-1989) came to the 20-year class reunion.
Firefighter Chris Johnson was awarded a scholarship from the Camano Island Fire & Rescue Board of Fire Commissioners.
Little League All Stars from Stanwood and Camano competed in the All Stars regional playoffs.
Boy Scouts Troop 46 of Camano completed a service project of picking up garbage at Kim Kiln State Park on San Juan Island during their 105-mile bike trip.
The annual Camano Island Home Tour was held for the 31st year, which coincided with the Art by the Bay festival, in its 17th year.
