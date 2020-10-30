Early History
Elizabeth Rantz was born in 1900 and lived to be 96, teaching hula, candy-making and tatting, clear up into her 90s, driving a car until age 93.
Oct. 25, 1910
Dr. Hogan, dentist, lived in Cedarhome but drove to his office in the Bank Building in town. Dr. Hogan was compelled to take a rest after nine years of strenuous practice. He sold his office to Dr. N.S. Cook of Spokane.
Oct. 26, 1920
Farmers who had cattle at Florence discovered that 30 head of cows could eat for over a month on sugar beet tops, if they were spread over the fields and fed moderately. Sugar beet tops are comparable to corn and sorghum residues as a supplemental feed source with all three having a digestible dry matter content of 52%.
Oct. 30, 1930
Bergloit Evenson of Milltown was released by “Chinese bandits who had held her ransom in Honan Province, China,” the Twin City News reported. It was the second time the missionary had been held hostage in China. She previously escaped with other Christian missionaries in 1928.
Oct. 31, 1940
Young men who registered for the draft found their serial number posted in a store window of Technocracy Inc. on Main Street. Island County residents could find their numbers on a list in the window of the Twin City News.
Oct. 31, 1950
The PTA Trading Post was held in Lincoln School gym with a German band led by Herr Knittel Inkschnozzle; free cotton earplugs were offered. Apparently, an inside joke as Knittel was not German but was the SHS band director and they must have picked up the Octoberfest theme for the party.
Oct. 25, 1960
A grand opening was held at Allan’s Grocery on Market Street with a free breakfast and free parking in the new lot at rear of the store across from the Stanwood Hotel.
Oct. 27, 1970
The Stanwood Fire Department compiled a list of 250 names of area residents with conditions who require immediate service of a resuscitator when they call seeking aid. The need arose after a Camano man called the department requesting aid but was unable to give a location, just his name. Each card contained personal information to aid emergency responders.
Oct. 29, 1980
A new newspaper, the Camano Island Sun, appeared on Camano Island. The bi-weekly newspaper is the third paper to appear on the island. The Camano Islander was published from 1956-57.
Oct. 30, 1990
Strong winds toppled trees and tore down power lines. The rain storm was part of a parade of weather systems that dumped 23.4 inches of rain in October and November — a foot above average — causing widespread flooding.
Oct. 31, 2000
Freedom County “unofficial officials” claimed they were no longer under Snohomish County government control. It was the latest in a seven-year effort to carve out a new county from most of north Snohomish County.
Oct. 26, 2010
Community members filled the Stanwood Middle School gym for the Stand Up Against Heroin forum Monday night. “It’s not alcohol. It’s not marijuana. These kids are going straight to heroin,” said Sgt. Barry Ruchty of the Stanwood Police Department, “and they’re sharing needles to use it.”
