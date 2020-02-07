EARLY HISTORY
Tomas Hoines of Norway, came to Stanwood and later founded the Perpetual Care Fund for Freeborn Lutheran Cemetery.
In 1910, The Peoples Bank in East Stanwood opened with capital stock of $15,000.
100 YEARS AGO (1920)
Ella and Louis Hovig were married this year, and five children were born to their union.
90 YEARS AGO (1930)
A frigid wave of cold weather with 4 degrees hung on for two weeks.
Island road crews put through over two miles of new road to Camano Head.
Students studying foreign languages at the high school corresponded with students from Honduras, Chile, and Hamburg, Germany.
80 YEARS AGO (1940)
W.P.A. workers pushed through the road between Marysville and Warm Beach, to be known as Marine View Highway.
70 YEARS AGO (1950)
Stanwood School Board received approval of final plans from the State Dept. of Education for a vocational building, music studio and general purpose cafeteria.
The Stanwood Cardinals (today’s Spartans) were “red-hot, winning again and again!”
60 YEARS AGO (1960)
Petitions for the consolidation of the Twin Cities were signed at three locations in East Stanwood.
50 YEARS AGO (1970)
The flu bug caused an abnormally high rate of absenteeism in schools.
A gale force wind whipped over Camano.
A $25,000 drainage project went into service on Florence Island, helping rid the low-lying terrain of surplus water, and increasing farm production.
40 YEARS AGO (1980)
The Western Auto and Home store moved into the former Pearson Variety building on Main Street in East Stanwood.
Only a concrete slab was left in west Stanwood where the old Ideal Theatre stood for many decades, following demolition of the partially collapsed structure.
30 YEARS AGO (1990)
Stanwood Boy Scouts had its 80th anniversary.
Winds pummeled this area with trees crashing through power lines, knocking out electricity and rerouting traffic.
Freshmen Ag class members got on-the-job training by pruning fruit trees around the community.
20 YEARS AGO (2000)
Islanders had to decide: sales tax increase or fewer bus runs?
A new EMÍ system was on the way.
The school district conducted its fire “Yellow Bus Tour” for the public to see building sites of four schools.
Camano was declared to be one of the safest places to live in the state.
10 YEARS AGO (2010)
First New Year’s Baby was Georgia Grace Lenz.
Willow and Jim’s Country Cafe in Silvana opened on a usually-closed Monday, to raise funds for victims of the Haiti disaster. Total sum of $1,125 was donated to Samaritan’s Purse humanitarian organization.
Camano Island Fire and Rescue’s new 28-foot North River has twin Yamaha 150 horsepower outboards and zips along at 40 knots.
Last month was the warmest January on record, with an average of 47 degrees.
