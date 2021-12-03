Dec. 1, 1911
The State College and Experimental Station announced the Winter Schools for Farmers. When farmers can leave their fields, they can learn the best and latest information on how to get the most profit and pleasure from farming. Free classes in Pullman, Lynden and Cashmere included dairy and poultry management, gasoline engine practice, home treatment of accidents, good road making and business law for the farmer.
Nov. 26, 1931
Mrs. Herman Lund was surprised when she answered the door to a stranger, Capt. Ryan, who exclaimed, “Agnes, oh, my long, lost baby!” It was her father. Her mother had been injured when thrown from a Chicago streetcar. Her father took the mother on a year-long sea cruise to recover and left baby Agnes with an aunt. Jealous of her wealthy sister, the aunt put the babe into a New York orphanage, where she was adopted by a Bohemian couple. At age 10, Agnes was told to “go and shift for herself” and became a "street waif." In 1918, Agnes moved from Wisconsin to Stanwood and married Herman Lund. On Nov. 9, 1931, her father found her. He opened “Ryan’s Castle” near Coney Island for a grand reunion. She inherited over $1 million and property.
Nov. 27, 1941
Christmas Seals went on sale in a 35th annual national drive to raise money to fight tuberculosis. “I hope every letter and package mailed during the Christmas season will carry these bright seals as a message of hope and health,” said Mrs. Anderson, Stanwood district chairman.
Nov. 29, 1951
Proprietor Johnny Hays wanted a new color scheme and slogan for Hays Motor Co. in East Stanwood. He called in artist Jurgen Hestness, who came in with his accordion. While Hays thought about the color, Hestness played “When Irish Eyes are Smiling” on his accordion. “That did it. Hays let out a war whoop that scared Ivor Davidson out of his chair … when Ivor climbed down from the ceiling, he was informed that he was now working for the Smiling Irishman of East Stanwood."
Nov. 30, 1961
Work on the Highway 1-Y overpass extension continued after approach fill collapsed during the summer. Plans called for 18 pilings, 75-foot long, on the west end pier while the remaining six piers would get an underfooting of 24 pilings each.
Dec. 1, 1971
The Stanwood Council met with state and federal reps to discuss a federally subsidized flood insurance program. It meant designing future buildings to withstand a 100-year flood. Meanwhile, Snohomish County considered “Tatoosh,” a proposed community of 6,600 homes on 4,125 acres in the Victoria area five miles northeast of Stanwood. Developers envisioned several man-made lakes, two 18-hole golf courses, a tennis club and horse riding facilities with miles of trails.
Dec. 2, 1981
The laundromat at Camano Plaza was closed to make way for a 1,000-square-foot expansion of the grocery store. Down the street, two tennis courts and two horseshoe pits opened for public use by the multipurpose building.
Dec. 4, 1991
The City of Stanwood raised drainage fees 10% due to outstanding loans for drainage projects, maintenance and improvements. The council considered raising water fees by 5% to help fund future development. Fire Chief Jerry Hood reported that sandbags were available at the fire hall in case of flooding.
Dec. 4, 2001
Camano Island hired eight full-time firefighters. Camano Fire and Rescue had been a volunteer force with three full-time paid firefighters that took rotating shifts. Chief Tom Fields hoped to improve response time. “We were working our volunteers beyond reason,” he said.
