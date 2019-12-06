EARLY HISTORY
Waldemar Knutson was born in Norway in 1863 and emigrated to Stanwood in 1889.
An excursion train carrying dignitaries inaugurated the new railroad from Seattle through East Stanwood to Canada.
In 1909, Rev. H.M. Tjernagel carried the mail over a 21-mile route on Camano for the past year.
O.A. Soderlind married Hilda Mostrom in Sweden before coming to East Stanwood.
100 YEARS AGO (1919)
Lester Nelson of Camano was serving in the U.S. Armed Services.
90 YEARS AGO (1929)
The Hamiltons were selling lumber off trucks at Madrona Beach until Purley could get his lumberyard built in Stanwood.
Hugo Fischer of Germany was in the laundry and cleaning business in Stanwood.
80 YEARS AGO (1939)
Drug use is not new: A three-act comedy drama pointing out the evils of marijuana was presented at the Stanwood Methodist Church.
70 YEARS AGO (1949)
Stanwood and Marysville played to a 0-0 score, with the Cardinals still undefeated.
60 YEARS AGO (1959)
Beverly Twing received the Washington State Farm Bureau’s $50 Home Economics scholarship.
50 YEARS AGO (1969)
A highlight of the year for Scandinavian folks in the area, was the annual lutefisk and Swedish meat ball dinner served at the Sons of Norway Hall. Diners lined up for blocks included folks from Everett and Seattle. The event grew so large, it was later moved to the high school.
All first graders were urged to take the oral polio immunizations.
Rev. Al Kleps replaced Rev. Arlow Hushagen as pastor of Zion Lutheran Church on the Brick Hill.
The wrestling program was new at the high school.
40 YEARS AGO (1979)
Port of Mabana halted efforts to acquire land adjacent to the county road giving access to port tidelands.
The Fox Hill housing development was scuttled because of misunderstandings.
Incidents of motorists failing to stop for school bus emergency signals increased.
30 YEARS AGO (1989)
Homeless people in Stanwood found new hope as a community house opened in west Stanwood.
Three Lakewood residents became keepers of the capsule, a duty they were to continue for the next 25 years.
20 YEARS AGO (1999)
Camano Islanders were seeking an end to boat duck hunting in front of their beach homes.
Six Spartan football players were named to the All-WestCo first team.
10 YEARS AGO (2009)
Ten families received keys to their new houses in Copper Station development in Housing Hope’s sweat equity program.
Stanwood United Methodist Church celebrated its 125th anniversary.
Ten new volunteer firefighters were recognized at Terry’s Corner Station for completing academy requirements and received their badges.
Twenty-eight SHS Spartans from different sports were recognized as Western Conference 4A North All-League award winners.
Two abandoned, malnourished purebred Arabian horses found a home at Warm Beach Camp.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.