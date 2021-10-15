Oct. 12, 1891
The Seattle & Montana Railway completed a new railroad line from Seattle to Westminister, B.C. in October 1891. Trains began running Nov. 27, 1891, with a celebratory excursion train of nine cars and a diner carrying officials and the First Regimental Band, that stopped along the way for speeches. The tracks ran one mile east of Stanwood where a depot was built, and a separate town of East Stanwood grew there.
Oct. 13, 1911
The Palace Hotel advertised that it was the only hotel in the city equipped with hot water, heat, patent toilets, a traveling men’s lobby and a first-class bar.
Oct. 8, 1931
A rainy fall led to damp hay spontaneously combusting in a loft. The fire consumed Chris Olson’s barn and 85 tons of hay on River Road as he and his wife pulled 17 cows out of the barn — some were too terrified to move. Olson had let his insurance on crop and farm machinery lapse due to hard times, so they suffered a total loss. Winds carried embers to the Johnson Brothers barn and set the roof afire, but it was put out. Three days later, a hay fire broke out in another barn loft.
Oct. 16, 1941
Twin City News told local farmers that “Uncle Sam is calling for greater egg production to aid the democracies in their fight for survival.” Western Washington Experiment Station offered tips to maintain proper feeding with increases in feed costs and rationing.
Oct. 11, 1951
The Twin Cities Defense Council held a recruiting drive for civil defense workers. Disaster plans were to stop highway traffic — only drivers with Defense Council-issued identification cards could use the highways. Truck drivers, first-aid workers and patrolmen were urged to sign up.
Oct. 12, 1961
A group of men was named to plan the development of the newly acquired Stanwood Community Fair Grounds, including Lars Stangeland, Ted Solberg, Gordon Wood, Doug Larson, Elmer Norgaard and Joseph Danielson.
Oct. 13, 1971
Work progressed on the new high school building. Officials hoped students could move in during November. The school was originally scheduled to open in September, but labor troubles delayed the project all summer.
Oct. 7, 1981
George Bacon’s ferry proposal was nearly laughed out of a state-level hearing as his numbers didn’t add up. He wanted to run a tug and barge ferry between High Street at Madrona Beach and Bacon Landing on Whidbey. He claimed It would bring in $540 per day with expenses of $503. Construction costs were unbelievably low. Residents showed up to protest the landings in their neighborhoods. However, the hearing was extended to allow more testimony.
Oct. 9, 1991
Stanwood City Council supported access to public documents by request after citizens complained that the city’s policy restricted and obstructed citizen access. Some were denied access to city documents that were needed to comment at a public hearing.
Oct. 9, 2001
Planning Director Stephanie Cleveland asked residents to help update Stanwood’s 20-year comprehensive plan to create a vision for the future, directing growth and economics. She said the city started its first comprehensive plan in 1993, which it adopted in 1995 while undergoing tremendous growth, doubling in population between 1990 and 2000.
