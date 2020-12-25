Dec. 19, 1910
Mail carrier Brue’s team of horses took fright and ran away, smashing into the big bridge.
Dec. 20, 1920
The K. Stock Ranch said they could pasture 50 more head of stock.
Dec. 18, 1930
Eleven 50-foot rail cars filled with Christmas trees were shipped from the Great Northern depot at East Stanwood. The trees were grown on Camano Island and around Stanwood. Three train carloads were shipped to Chicago, two to Los Angeles, one to Indiana, one to Pittsburgh and several to Kansas.
Dec. 24, 1940
The new Town Hall at East Stanwood was dedicated, completed at a cost of $19,000 — $2,000 less than expected. The stucco building — now home to the American Legion Frank Hancock Post 92 — hosted a dedication ceremony that featured Chester J. Chastek, the Czechoslovakian consul for the states of Oregon and Washington. “All in all, this building is just what we need,” Mayor C. R. Amundson said.
Dec. 19, 1950
A Seattle man was captured after twice robbing the State Bank of Silvana. The man told the FBI he grew up in the area and knew where to elude the law. He robbed the bank in April 1947 of $2,400 and then again in December 1950 of $3,100.
Dec. 20, 1960
West Coast Telephone Company went on strike, including in Stanwood. The work stoppage meant no one was working the exchange to connect phone calls.
Dec. 22, 1970
Fullerton’s Holly Farm on Camano Island was featured on “The Betty Kennedy Show” produced “in living color by Channel 3 in Everett,” the Stanwood News reported. The farm ships holly all over the world in December.
Dec. 23, 1980
Camano Island residents asked the Port of Mabana Commissioners to consider expanding the tiny South Camano port district’s boundaries to include the entire island. Proponents argued that a larger port would give residents more say in what happens on Camano, increase access to beaches and be able to sponsor improvement projects. The port took no action.
Dec. 18, 1990
The most destructive windstorm since Thanksgiving 1984 toppled trees and severed powerlines on Camano and around Stanwood. Electricity was out at many homes for more than two days after 70 mph winds snapped utility poles. For five days, PUD crews worked in shifts of 24 hours on and eight hours off.
Dec. 26, 2000
People watched as hundreds of coho salmon swam up Church Creek in Stanwood to spawn. The salmon typically return in November, but waited until higher water levels to make the journey upstream.
Dec. 21, 2010
Stanwood High School was evacuated one morning after a bomb threat was reported. Spokeswoman Rebecca Hover of the county sheriff’s office said someone called the school around 8 a.m. from a local pay phone to report a bomb was in the building. Police searched the school for anything suspicious as students waited in the adjacent stadium. Nothing was found. Classes resumed at about 10 a.m.
