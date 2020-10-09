Early History
The Stanwood Post Newspaper was founded at Stanwood by F.S. and Dwight Stevens, who also owned and published the Utsalady News printed on Camano Island.
October 4, 1910
“Grandma’s Kitchen” restaurant was operated by Mrs. L. Edwards, known as “Grandma” to all, for many years in Stanwood.
October 5, 1920
Prominent buildings around East Stanwood included the East Stanwood Commercial Club and a gas station that was a popular stop on the Pacific Highway before Stanwood was bypassed in the 1930s. Some of the buildings at the corner of 271st Street NW and 84th Avenue NW burned down in 1997.
October 2, 1930
Star Bakery was sold to the Stenberg brothers from Seattle. They sold “a full line of Swedish pastries and cakes, and they ordered pans to bake an entirely new loaf of bread,” according to the Twin City News.
October 10, 1940
Unexpected heavy loading of Bus No. 1, Utsalady route, made it necessary to reroute the three buses from Stanwood District 333 to better handle the extra students. “However, the bus drivers have instructions to make all stops in very bad weather,” the Twin City News reported.
October 5, 1950
The Stanwood Town Council took action to remove rent controls in town. “In the belief that there no longer is a house shortage, and that landlords are entitled to fair returns,” the council agreed to the request of a Stanwood landlord, according to the Twin City News.
October 6, 1960
State Sen. Bill Gissberg detailed plans to start assessing the feasibility of a Camano-Whidbey bridge. The plan called for the bridge to be paid for through a mix of federal, state and local taxes in addition to charging a toll. The next step was to estimate the number of people who would use the bridge, according to the Stanwood News.
October 8, 1970
A prominent dentist having an office here since 1930, Dr. E.G. Wheeler, retired, passed away while receiving treatment for second- and third-degree burns from a July boating accident.
Camano Island residents urged candidates to not put up campaign signs on the island. Two candidates put up a “limited number” and pledged to remove them promptly after the election. Other candidates “honored the wishes of the people to preserve the beauty of our landscape,” F. Pat Wanamaker told the Stanwood News. “I feel the time is coming when yard and stump signs will not be used by candidates because of the blight they cause on the roadways when placed indiscriminately.”
October 7, 1980
Construction was taking place at Stanwood High School, building additions to house a gym, home economics, the cafeteria, library and classrooms for business and science.
October 2, 1990
Dale Chihuly resigned as artistic director of Pilchuck Glass School in the Victoria Community northeast of Stanwood after “irreconcilable differences within the organization.”
The first AAA Booster Club Triathlon was held on Camano with swimmers in 52-degree water near Camano Island State Park. The swimming leg was shortened from 1 mile to a half-mile due to the frigid water.
October 3, 2000
Island County’s plans for a new government annex building were redrawn due to budget issues. According to the updated plan, officials hoped to build a new facility on Camano in “about the year 2007,” county leaders told the Stanwood Camano News.
October 5, 2010
Veterans and service members who were involuntarily retained in the military under the stop-loss program may be eligible for retroactive pay. To help local military members, The Station in Stanwood provided two sessions of free computer time so they could fill out and send in the appropriate paperwork.
Island County Commissioners unanimously chose to allocate $20,000 on legal counsel to research the formation of a clean water utility district. It would replace the much-disliked $62 septic inspection fee.
