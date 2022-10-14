Oct. 12, 1922
A 3-year-old girl thought lost in a fire which destroyed their Utsalady area home “was found serenely sleeping in a roll of bedding that had been carried out by rescuer and thrown in the yard,” according to The Stanwood News.
Oct. 13, 1932
Workers canned 15,000 cases of vegetables over the summer for the Lein Brothers Canning Plant. It was below their typical amount because of a cool summer. The 60-100 workers next turned their attention toward the upcoming beet harvest.
Oct. 15, 1942
All local businesses closed and area residents spent the day scouring the area for scrap metal, tin cans and other items desperately needed for the war effort. “Tin and steel — we want every single ounce,” government officials told residents.
Oct. 9, 1952
About half of Stanwood businesses were closed as the owners and workers were out hunting, the newspaper reported. Even City Hall shut down as the mayor and several council members traveled to eastern Washington when hunting season was open.
Oct. 11, 1962
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced it would study a way to “rejuvenate” the Stillaguamish River to allow more ships. The river “has fallen on bad times and no longer can admit but a trickle of the traffic that used to ride the generous flow,” the Stanwood News wrote. The Corps said the first step would be to secure “sizable funds” to complete dredging of the “advanced silting” along the river.
Oct. 11, 1972
A Stanwood man who had immigrated from Norway 67 years ago was reunited with a truck filled with his belongings that was lost while in Duluth, Minnesota, while making his way west. Torstein Waale, 87, was excited to get the truck, which was filled with “working clothes” for a tall man with “big Norwegian hands,” he said.
Oct. 13, 1982
Stanwood native Kevin Boze was making a name for himself in military circles for his cartooning work in “Stars and Stripes” magazine. The sergeant stationed in West Germany has become a regular contributor to the popular magazine.
Oct. 14, 1992
State officials were reaching out to Camano Island residents to gauge the desire for a public transit system. Officials were curious to know if residents wanted fixed bus routes or something else.
Oct. 15, 2002
Local emergency responders were left crumbling after an ambulance was destroyed in a fire overnight. The vehicle is believed to have caught fire from its electrical panel. The fire left two other ambulances damaged but able to remain in service.
Oct. 16, 2012
The Stanwood High boys tennis team topped Marysville-Getchell to clinch its fourth straight league title. Jonathan Wolf, Jonathan Spores, Eric Saekow, Jack Lund and Kurtis Hushagen then advanced from the league tournament to the district tournament. A week later, Wolf punched his ticket to the state tournament, which would take place in the spring.
