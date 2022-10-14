Stilly valley

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced it would study a way to “rejuvenate” the Stillaguamish River to allow more ships.

 SC News staff

Oct. 12, 1922

A 3-year-old girl thought lost in a fire which destroyed their Utsalady area home “was found serenely sleeping in a roll of bedding that had been carried out by rescuer and thrown in the yard,” according to The Stanwood News.

