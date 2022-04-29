May 2, 1892
A massive fire burned most of downtown Stanwood. A bucket brigade and water line from a steamer at the dock as credited with saving the rest of the town. Thirteen buildings were reduced to rubble. According to reports, the Good Templars Lodge was in session at the time of the fire. Its members, clad in regalia, rushed to the Armstrong saloon to rescue the stock of liquor.
April 27, 1922
The Great Northern Railway agreed to build a new depot in East Stanwood. The depot would feature new amenities for people and freight in addition to ample parking for automobiles. The depot would also improve safety for unloading freight at the site, which railroad officials said would improve what was the most dangerous stop on their route.
May 5, 1932
The Dairyland Cheese Co. of East Stanwood was increasing its output to 2.5 tons of cheese weekly. The factory produced American, Italian and Scandinavian styles of cheese.
May 7, 1942
Stanwood boasted the highest tax rate in Snohomish County — 21 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value — collecting $4,282 during the year. The next highest rate was Everett at 19 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value.
May 1, 1952
The Irvine Library in Stanwood had a record year, circulating more than 10,000 books in 1951. The areas around Stanwood couldn't access the library. Instead, areas such as Warm Beach and Cedarhome accessed library books via a traveling bookmobile.
May 3, 1962
A powerful windstorm swept through the region, toppling power poles and ripping off several roofs of area homes. Even parts of the Stanwood High School roof were blown off. Many business signs were knocked down and strewn about. “The worst damage in our memory,” West Coast Telephone and PUD officials told the Stanwood News.
May 3, 1972
A full-page advertisement heralded the grand opening of The Stanwood Greenery store, selling garden supplies and flowers. Forty-pound bags of manure sold for 87 cents each, 2.5 cubic yards of garden bark also sold for 87 cents each, and customers could buy a variety of carnation or orchid corsages for Mother’s Day.
May 5, 1982
The Stanwood City Council adopted a 0.5% sales tax hike to offset a decrease in the city’s utility tax. The tax was expected to generate about $30,000 a year.
May 13, 1992
With two outs and bases loaded in the final inning, Stanwood High freshman Trinity Lukehart’s blast scored the winning run to beat Anacortes 4-3 and secure the Spartans’ first-ever league title. Stanwood finished the regular season 20-1 to earn the No. 1 seed into the district tournament.
May 7, 2002
Authorities seized 69 collies from a Camano Island home. The dogs were found in poor health living in cramped, dirty cages. The community donated more than $5,000 and hundreds of pounds of dog food toward care of the collies. Dozens of others volunteered to temporarily house and care for many of the dogs until they could be adopted.
May 1, 2012
A sewer line failed in Stanwood sending 25,000 gallons of sewage into the storm drains near Stanwood Middle School. The line had rusted through and broke at a joint, according to the city.
