EARLY HISTORY
In 1909, Ralph Brown was the newest barber in Stanwood.
After their marriage in Hungary, Theresa and Anton Kappel arrived at Lake McMurry and made their home in Victoria Community.
Born in Mexico, Ramon Lopez came to Stanwood where he later became caretaker of the cemeteries in the Stanwood area.
100 YEARS AGO (1919)
Walter Ellis of Camano Island served in the U.S. Army.
George Keenan served in the U.S. Navy on North Atlantic convoy duty.
90 YEARS AGO (1929)
Stanwood installed a galaxy of lights, sponsored by the commercial club, businessmen and merchants.
A turkey gobbler weighing 30 pounds was stolen from a local farmer.
80 YEARS AGO (1939)
An uncensored version of “All Quiet on the Western Front” was shown at the Ideal Theatre in Stanwood (vicinity of Bank of American parking lot).
The high school Pirates turned in a 29-20 victory over Burlington.
70 YEARS AGO (1949)
The track around the football field (now Stanwood Middle School track) was completed.
The Stanwood Cardinals won their sixth game.
60 YEARS AGO (1959)
The Duane Miller family of East Stanwood moved to San Cristobal in the Galapagos Islands.
Dr. Harold Warsinski of Stanwood was appointed to the new state board of veterinary governors.
Minus tides down to 2 feet were exposing many clam beds on the west shore of Camano.
50 YEARS AGO (1969)
The teen dance at the Eagle’s Hall and the children’s Christmas party were rated huge successes.
Spartans girls’ volleyball “B” team finished second in league action.
40 YEARS AGO (1979)
Emergency load restrictions were in place following the recent flood that undercut pilings beneath the south approach to Hatt Slough Bridge.
It was undecided if Twin City Foods would take over the Stokely-Van Camp plant, following the closing of the Mount Vernon processor.
30 YEARS AGO (1989)
The school board approved a policy for administrators who need to remove offensive instructional materials.
The State Dept. of Natural Resources was demonstrating four different types of logging techniques around Elger Bay.
20 YEARS AGO (1999)
The city council was faced with the question of whether a professional hearing examiner should make decisions regarding major developments in Stanwood.
Rev. Northrup was hanging up his hat at age 95, following 25 trips to Israel Bible lands.
10 YEARS AGO (2009)
Money and food donations from a giving community helped the food bank provide nearly 400 families Thanksgiving dinners and for Christmas, more than 300 families were helped, said Jeanie Ovenell.
Sadly, one Stanwood teen died and four were injured in a weekend crash.
Twin City Foods announcement that they would no longer be processing green peas next year, left area farmers scrambling to find replacement crops for 6,000 acres.
The dairy industry was searching for alternatives to high-priced feeds being imported, and a workshop on forage crops was offered by WSU.
