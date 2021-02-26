Early History
Irene Stensen Vognild of Silvana, born to pioneers in 1910, was the correspondent from that town for the Stanwood Camano News for many years. She reported from the Island Crossing area most of her adult life.
Feb. 21, 1911
Tokeo Komiama came from Japan to work for Bank of Stanwood, after which he attended and graduated from dental school, then returned to Japan to open a dental office.
Feb. 22, 1921
Every farmer who was not sick or incapacitated turned out for two days to donate labor repairing Camano Island roads, which were almost impassable.
Feb. 24, 1931
The right-of-way had been cleared for a new road on Camano Island. The road, about a mile north of Camano City, was nearly a mile long and connected the Henning property with the county road.
Feb. 25, 1941
The public complained about “the unlawful dumping of rubbish along our highways, (including) a rapidly growing pile of junk” along the road to Warm Beach, according to the Twin City News.
Feb. 27, 1951
Two feet of floodwater again covered most of Stanwood — just 10 days after the last flood. Officials estimated 12,000 acres around Stanwood were underwater. Philip Olsen and Harold Sorensen delivered milk to Josephine Sunset Home in a rowboat, Army tanks were used to bring workers around town, and farmers rescued cows from drowning with their boats.
Feb. 21, 1961
Nineteen windows were broken at the historic Pearson House in Stanwood as part of an “outburst of vandalism early Sunday morning,” according to the Stanwood News. Nine sailors from Whidbey Island naval base were arrested.
Feb. 23, 1971
In an effort to curb fires in buildings, Stanwood City Council adopted sweeping fire safety code updates. The code changes construction and permitting rules aimed to make buildings safer.
Feb. 24, 1981
The Camano Island Highway Corridor Safety Group finalized its recommendations to improve Highway 532 from Stanwood to Terry’s Corner. The recommendations include installing turn lanes, trimming the trees along the road and requiring church traffic to only turn right onto the highway.
Feb. 26, 1991
Camano Islanders overflowed Terry’s Corner Fire Hall, weighing pros and cons of city incorporation ahead of an island-wide vote in early March.
Feb. 27, 2001
When old sidewalks were removed from the block of Scandia Bakery in east Stanwood, the building fronts began to sag. It was discovered it was only the sidewalks holding them up.
Feb. 22, 2011
More than a dozen drug arrests were made since November when Stanwood Police Chief Ty Trenary asked for the community’s faith at Stand Up Against Heroin meetings. The police department began a strategy to identify dealers in early December, and 14 individuals were either arrested or charged with the sale of illegal narcotics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.