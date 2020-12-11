Dec. 6, 1910
H. Myron of Camano Island grew a red beet weighing more than 10 pounds and brought it into the newspaper office to show the editor.
Dec. 7, 1920
A newspaper editor writes, “The nation is slipping backward as far as the cultivation of the arts is concerned. There isn’t a boy in the Stanwood district who can make a fancy horse-hair watch chain.”
Dec. 2, 1930
With only a membership of 35 in the Warm Beach Red Cross Chapter, they went over the top in generosity to the annual Red Cross call.
Dec. 3, 1940
Free yuletide gifts that were offered by local stores for patronage included a pair of nylon silk hose, a set of dishes, a flashlight and a 49-pound sack of flour.
Dec. 5, 1950
The special $10 million levy election in Stanwood for the extension of water mains was approved.
Dec. 6, 1960
The Hays building in East Stanwood was sold to Dale Cook, east of today’s Stanwood Camano News office. Hays had the motor company here for years and then moved out of town. The building windows were unique in the way they slanted inward at the bottom; years later, an almost-hurricane force wind blew in the windows. The Cooks ran it as the Coast to Coast Store for years before selling to the Nicholas family.
Dec. 1, 1970
Stanwood, Freeborn and Warm Beach firemen responded to the fire in Viking Village where black ice hampered their efforts for four hours. Nearby, the new Thrifty Foods store opened near today’s Country Store location.
Dec. 2, 1980
Camano Island beaches opened for shellfish harvesting after being closed for some time due to red tide.
Dec. 4, 1990
Sultan, Snohomish and Monroe couldn’t hold back flood waters during last week’s flood, which was 2 feet above the railroad tracks, but Stanwood was the only city with involved citizens to keep back the flood here. Water was 4 feet deep over Marine Drive. Twin City Foods Inc. had water so high in its farm shop that its fleet of pickup trucks was ruined. Josephine Sunset Home evacuated 155 residents to St. Cecilia Catholic Church on the highlands. Winds toppled trees onto power lines.
Dec. 5, 2000
Camano Island's first traffic light was installed at East Camano Drive and Cross Island Road. The nearby Arrowhead Road was moved later in the summer. “With a three-way intersection near a new school, we want to have the least confusion,” Traffic Engineer Joe Araucto told the Stanwood Camano News at the time. “Driver’s habits can be hard to change so we need to transition them gradually.”
Dec. 7, 2010
Parents, students and concerned citizens joined drug prevention specialists, police officers and school administrators for a conversation on the realities of drug abuse at a meeting in Stanwood Foursquare Church.
