Oct. 6, 1911
“The progressive men of this town and farmers … commenced the preparatory work of putting a concrete dike from Henry Anderson’s ranch south to the G.N. Railroad and thence south towards town in order to protect East Stanwood and the enclosed territory from overflow.”
Oct. 1, 1931
The 20-millionth Ford car, “symbolic of one man’s contribution to world history and the development of American industry,” visited East Stanwood while on a transcontinental tour that began in Detroit. Mayor Giard welcomed the driver, and the car was exhibited for one hour and 15 minutes before continuing its tour.
Oct. 2, 1941
Charlie Simonson, local druggist, won a six-month subscription to The Twin City News when he was first to translate “Pfannekuchen” into English. Perhaps it wasn’t because he’d “become an accomplished German language student since Hitler added Denmark to the Third Reich, but because he ate so many flapjacks while with the Army of Occupation on the Ruhr.”
Oct. 4, 1951
Farmers were advised to gather worn-out tractor parts, cultivators or discarded tools and cash in on old scrap iron and steel. American Iron and Steel Institute said supplies were critically low at mills and foundries because of record-high steel output for the defense program.
Oct. 5, 1961
Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office and local police departments were seeking volunteers, who during a national or state emergency would become deputy sheriffs and be trained in civil defense, law enforcement, evacuation, radiation monitoring and first aid, Sheriff Donald Jennings said.
Oct. 6, 1971
Arnie Lervick, president of Twin City Foods, Inc. in Stanwood, was honored at a five-state Realtors convention in Spokane, as “Industrialist of the Year” for growing a small firm into one of the largest freezing plants in the world with plants in Stanwood, Arlington, Snohomish, Ellensburg and Prosser in Washington and another in Lewiston, Idaho.
Oct. 7, 1981
The City Council was considering the Warsinske hill annexation, an area from state Highway 530 (Pioneer Highway) east to 88th Avenue and north to 288th Street. People wanted to hook up to city sewage since Snohomish County no longer issued on-site sewage disposal systems because the land didn’t perk, and raw sewage was running in ditches in some areas.
Oct. 2, 1991
Mayor Bob Larsen expressed relief that Stanwood was officially off the list of possible regional airport sites. The hill area between town and I-5 made the site problematic. On the island, 51 Utsalady residents asked Island County commissioners to ban docks and piers in the Utsalady Bay, which would interfere with the ecology and beauty of the area. The issue divided volunteer planners and failed.
Oct. 2, 2001
Two Cedarhome annexations totaling 459 acres were proposed for Stanwood, which would increase the city’s acreage by 41%. The area lies between 68th and 80th avenues, and 276th and 288th streets. Much of this area has been since been developed into housing.
