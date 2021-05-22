May 18, 1901
Camano Island students held their school picnic at the base of a massive cedar, which became the drive-thru stump on I-5 before being moved to its current location at the Arlington rest area.
May 19, 1911
The Snohomish County superintendent of schools, Eva Baily, spoke at a Stanwood community gathering to endorse consolidating small, outlying high schools in the area into one Stanwood High, which would enable the community to offer instruction above eighth grade.
May 16, 1921
Mr. and Mrs. Lars Stangeland celebrated their first anniversary in Canada before coming to Stanwood where they took over Peoples Telephone Co., then became managers of the Rex Hotel.
May 14, 1931
The ferry from Camano Island to Whidbey Island was filled beyond capacity with people wanting to gaze upon the blooming rhododendrons at Whidisle Inn, between Oak Harbor and Coupeville. “The lovely flowing flowers on every hand all combine to give the tired brain and nerves relief from the everyday humdrum,” the Twin City News wrote.
May 15, 1941
The American Legion Auxiliary was selling poppies to honor veterans wounded in World War I. The money was sent to local hospitals and agencies to care for and help veterans who can no longer work.
May 17, 1951
The Med-O-Milk plant in East Stanwood opened, featuring a first-of-its-kind vacuum system to take milk from cows straight to processing and packaging without exposure to air, allowing milk to stay fresh longer. “What about the morning milkman?” the Twin City News asked in an article. “Will he just fade away and disappear from the scene?”
May 18, 1961
A clam dredge on a barge started eating away at the bottom of the Stillaguamish River channel near Stanwood. The deepened channel would help the Stanwood Lumber Co. move logs to the mill.
May 19, 1971
Stanwood hosted a high-ranking official from Switzerland. The Minister of Justice and Police — and two-time former president — Ludwig Von Moos of Berne, Switzerland, arrived to visit relatives. In an interview with the Stanwood News, he said he was amazed by the open spaces in America and was glad to see “hippies were on their way out of Switzerland.”
May 20, 1981
Stanwood’s VFW Post No. 2586 and the city partnered to create a new community park on 4 acres just south of Highway 532 near the road to Warm Beach, now near the park and ride.
May 15, 1991
Camano Island residents were invited to Camano Island State Park for a community aerial portrait. The photo-op was followed by a community-wide salmon barbecue for $4 and live entertainment. The photo was to be used for tourism by the chamber.
May 15, 2001
Robin Bradley, a fourth-grade teacher at Stanwood Elementary, was the recipient of the Washington State Award for Excellence in Education. Bradley, who had been teaching for 25 years, was nominated by parents, who said, “she just will not allow a learner to slip through her fingers."
May 17, 2011
Stanwood artist Laura Bowker saw one of her handcrafted beads launch into space aboard the space shuttle Endeavor. Her “Moon Bead” was selected as one of 39 different beads of a necklace for Beads of Courage, which raises awareness and money for children at more than 90 hospitals worldwide.
