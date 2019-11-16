EARLY HISTORY
In 1909, the roof of Dr. O.R. Allen’s new residence was painted (now site of the Chatter Box restaurant in west end of town).
The first food processing plant here, the Friday Fish. Co., celebrated its one year anniversary on the waterfront in 1899. It became Washington Canning Co. in 1909.
100 YEARS AGO (1919)
Cecil Smoke, born in Montana, attended schools in Florence and Stanwood and became a fireman for the Bryant Fire Dept. for 26 years, also serving as fire commissioner at one time.
90 YEARS AGO (1929)
The stock market crashed Oct. 29 and the editor of this paper entitled his editorial, “The Slump in Stocks.”
Western Goats Products name was changed to Dairyland Cheese Co., George Monson, owner.
Famous Norwegian baritone August Werner was at the Ideal Theatre (now parking lot of Bank of America).
80 YEARS AGO (1939)
The Stillaguamish Grange burned its mortgage.
Flat broke, Esther and “Papa Jack” Karamanos flipped a coin while in California, which told them to go north and they ended up in Seattle before retiring to Camano where “Papa Jack” became famous locally for his cooking.
Washington state was 50 years old.
70 YEARS AGO (1949)
Eilertsen Lumber Company was sold to Duane Rob, Jim Lund, John Strandjord and Gordon Forsythe, who then changed the name to Twin City Building Supply. It was on the site of today’s All-Ways Air Control on 27010 Florence Road next to the railroad tracks.
60 YEARS AGO (1959)
Harley Olson and Harold Fjarlie bought Al Aitkins Realty and renamed it Viking Village Realty.
Freeborn Fire Dept. got its own emergency aid car.
Stanwood FFA went to the National Dairy Judging contest in Kansas City and finished fifth out of 46 teams.
50 YEARS AGO (1969)
Inga Bast of Camano Fire Dist. 4, received a plaque for commissioners service to the district.
Neighbors in Need (forerunner of today’s food bank) was active and in need of dollars.
At the blood drawing, 44 units were donated.
40 YEARS AGO (1979)
The Iron Curtain began to come down after 70 years of suppression for millions of people in Europe.
Camwood Senior Center contemplated remodeling old Lincoln School’s second floor for apartments.
30 YEARS AGO (1989)
SHS students studied for careers in fire service in a new class taught by career firefighters.
Camano Islanders were in a sour mood over assessments as they went to the polls for I-695 tax break.
20 YEARS AGO (1999)
A new fire station and sewage plant were items for the 2000 city budget.
10 YEARS AGO (2009)
A firefighter from North County Fire and EMS graduated in a class of 15 from the Washington State Patrol Fire Training Academy in North Bend.
Lake Ketchum residents were “fed up” with burglars and at least two break-ins were foiled by neighbors.
Two FFA teams from SHS received top honors at the national competition in Indianapolis, placing second and third in the nation.
The Lady Spartans swim team went to the state meet.
Camano Animal Shelter Association, CASA, hosted the fourth annual pictures with Santa and pets event.
