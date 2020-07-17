EARLY HISTORY
Nellie Frostad of Camano was a nurse for Dr. Jacobson when he operated the Stanwood Hospital.
Pioneers Dr. and Mrs. O.R. Allen lost their son Everett when he drowned in the Stillaguamish River in 1910.
Will Toner handled the throttle on the R&R Railway engine running from Stanwood to East Stanwood.
100 YEARS AGO (1920)
Ralph and Rose Persons came to Warm Beach from Minnesota with two daughters.
90 YEARS AGO (1930)
A new resort was developed on Camano, the Mount Beach and Golf Club.
Three young men from Stanwood attended the Citizens Military Training Camp at Camp Noble.
80 YEARS AGO (1940)
All former employees of the Florence plant of the S.A. Moffett Co. drove to Mount Vernon daily at the firm’s new plant.
Former residents of Normors, Norway, gathered at Woodland Park for the annual Normors laget, with many from Stanwood attending.
The annual Friendly Neighbors Cooking Contest was held in the Sons of Norway Hall.
June was the driest month reported in years.
Kayak Point had a record of over 200 cars on July 4.
70 YEARS AGO (1950)
The Stanwood Equipment Co. had a grand opening.
The second annual Camano Island State Park Day was planned for July 27; last year, 500 people worked at clearing, cutting and burning.
60 YEARS AGO (1960)
There was a revival campaign held in a big tent along the highway between the Twin Cities.
50 YEARS AGO (1970)
Complaints of rising property assessments was the focus of Stillaguamish Valley property owners’ meeting in the high school cafeteria.
40 YEARS AGO (1980)
The Island County Board of Adjustment shocked many Camano residents when it decided the Onamac drainfield proposal didn’t require an environment impact statement.
30 YEARS AGO (1990)
A proposed oil pipeline crossing Camano and Stanwood surfaced again.
Camaloch Golf Course added an extra nine holes.
20 YEARS AGO (2000)
A touring Australian baseball team played an unscheduled game here with high schoolers when their Seattle game fell through.
10 YEARS AGO (2010)
Barefoot and busted: Colton Harris-Moore was captured in a stolen boat, barefoot, in the Bahamas. The teen fugitive was a suspect in many Camano Island crimes over the past several years.
A state award was given to SHS ag instructors Margaret Olson, Chris Carlson, Darryl Main and Ryan Ovenell. The Agriculture Education program at the high school was selected as Washington’s best in the first round of a national competition.
The salary commission was disposed of by the city council, and salaries of the mayor and council would be set by council vote.
A burn ban was announced for the fire protection districts of Camano and Whidbey islands.
The Center for Wooden Boats on Camano was selected as an “outstanding year-round program” by the U.S. Sailing Association.
