Oct. 27, 1911
The United Young Peoples Societies convened in Silvana T. U. Hall near the depot. A music program listed several pianists and singers along with the Stanwood Church Choir and the Camano Church Choir. Efforts were made so people could go home on the 2:20 train.
Oct. 22, 1931
Fred Ketchum of Seattle took over the Utsaladdy beach resort. Ketchum is the son of George Ketchum of Utsaladdy, who was a pioneer Stanwood resident. The new proprietor planned many improvements, starting with “having the home cottage moved closer to the store, to be in close touch with the business of renting cottages, boats and making life at the popular resort pleasant.”
Oct. 23, 1941
A Norwegian Aid dinner at the Town Hall in East Stanwood drew 227 people to raise money to help war-torn Norway. “Miss Kristine Thomle emphasized that no money or any other materials would be sent to Norway now, because it would fall directly or indirectly into the hands of the Germans.” Money was deposited in the national headquarters in Chicago to send immediately after war to distressed Norwegians.
Oct. 25, 1951
Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church celebrated its 75th anniversary. It was said to be the first Lutheran congregation to organize in the North Puget Sound District.
Oct. 26, 1961
Local Camp Fire groups sponsored a “Fun Night” at Stanwood Town Hall with fun booths of skills and thrills. "Surprises, hair-raising and nerve tinging, await all in the spook-house," says Mrs. Sherman Bast. Booths included a white elephant sale, dart game, popcorn and candy, fish pond and novelties handmade by Campfire Girls.
Oct. 27, 1971
Leland Grissom of Florence, president of the True and Fair Value Taxpayers Association, said in advance of a meeting at the Lake Goodwin Community Hall, that taxpayers of Snohomish County had been hurt by a program that revalued property by highest and best use. “We have been under the influence of metropolitan growth and pressure, caused by Boeing and (others). High land values resulted from speculators visualizing potential or future use.”
Oct. 28, 1981
The state budget crunch stalled construction of a 14,000-square-foot addition to the Stanwood Primary School. Superintendent Robert Larson said the project was in the top 20 projects to be funded, so the school board proceeded cautiously to approve plans in hopes that funds would soon come through.
Oct. 23, 1991
As the Stanwood Camano area recovered from a wind storm that toppled trees and knocked out electricity to 10,000 homes in Snohomish County and Camano Island, festivities were planned, including Halloween open houses at Camano Island fire stations, a costume party at Camwood Senior Center and Greenwood Grange Hall held two events: a kids' party with “Pin the Nose on the Pumpkin” and “Pumpkin Walk” followed by an adult dance with The Splinters. Stanwood Camano News sponsored a Treasure Hunt with clues hidden in businesses leading to a buried chest containing $450 in merchant bucks.
