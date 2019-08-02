EARLY HISTORY: Gladys Hevly, born in 1899 in Seattle, came to Silvana and during World War II, was a chief observer for the Silvana Observation Post, looking for enemy planes.
Erling Jacobson was born in 1909 in East Stanwood and later taught school here.
A harness maker and shoe repairman, Andrew Simonson moved to Stanwood from Denmark.
100 YEARS AGO (1919)
Fred Ausenhus, a recent immigrant from Norway living in Pleasant Hill District, joined Freeborn Lutheran Church.
90 YEARS AGO (1929)
The Richfield Co. had new incandescent signs installed along coastal roads, including one at Stanwood, with words towering eight-and-one-half feet tall.
80 YEARS AGO (1939)
Ole Odegard recalled that 10 years earlier, he and Rasmus Larsen were the head fallers that cut the large section of a fir tree stump later displayed on the east hill above Ravenna Triangle until it was moved to the grounds of the Pearson House and museum in Stanwood.
70 YEARS AGO (1949)
Everett and Eileen Hitt moved to Stanwood where they owned Hanson’s Cafe for 16 years, then they opened Hitt Well Drilling.
Mrs. Ben Wentland ran a nursing home in Cedarhome.
The Jones Motor Co. moved from Stanwood to Norman.
60 YEARS AGO (1959)
Tun Kyi of Burma and Mohamed Youssefy of Iran were two International Farm Youth Exchange students in Stanwood.
The woodshed alongside Mark Clark Bridge (now Camano Gateway Bridge) went up in flames.
Market Street (271st Street) widening began.
50 YEARS AGO (1969)
This newspaper carried one of the first pictures taken with a hand-held camera of a television screen showing astronauts on the moon.
Jay John Couch operated a Boy Scout camp on Camano, where he taught log cabin construction.
40 YEARS AGO (1979)
Work started on the storm sewer line that rebuilt 271st Street NW from the east end of town to the west end.
Islanders spoke out at a South Camano Grange meeting about the proposed county subdivision ordinance.
30 YEARS AGO (1989)
Camano Co-op Water and Power Co. reminded members to conserve water.
A gazebo in memory of Amanda Conover was dedicated on the Stanwood Library front lawn.
20 YEARS AGO (1999)
The city council debated about buying the SeaFirst Bank parking lot.
Island County had seven reserve deputies assigned to Camano.
10 YEARS AGO (2009)
For the third year running, Stanwood was recognized for its wastewater treatment plant by the Department of Ecology.
Island County Sheriff Mark Brown held a public meeting in the Mabana Fire Station to discuss concerns about escaped felon Colton Harris-Moore.
Columnists Jennifer Kelly and Connie Scafturon discussed food, walking and poetry.
Camano Island State Park, the park that was built in a day, celebrated 60 years.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.