EARLY HISTORY
C.D. and Nora Kimball of Mount Vernon loaded the only piano in town on board a boat to go to Utsalady, where they played at dances and stayed overnight in the hotel. They then loaded the piano on the boat to go home the next morning.
In 1910, the Durgans of Stanwood named their new son Charles, who grew up to manage the softball teams that won state titles in 1937, 1938 and 1940.
100 YEARS AGO (1920)
The first airmail delivery of the Seattle Star newspaper was made to Stanwood, flown in by David Logg.
90 YEARS AGO (1930)
H.V. Thompson of Cama Beach had 1,400 baby chicks with 500 more to arrive.
Keitel and Ross of Warm Beach planted oyster beds.
Strawberry plants that were planted before the cold weather, had to be replanted, making a lot of work for Warm Beach growers.
80 YEARS AGO (1940)
The Harlem Globe Trotters appeared here against a team of local coaches.
The Social Security Board scheduled a man to be in Stanwood every month to answer questions.
70 YEARS AGO (1950)
Twin City High was listed as No. 1 in the basketball league, with a perfect record of 11 wins.
Due to road conditions, cold and flood threats in Stanwood and on Camano, schools lost 17 days of time, with dismissal moved from May 26 to June 2.
60 YEARS AGO (1960)
Seventh-day Adventist Church members held the first worship service in their newly erected building at Cedarhome.
The biggest Court of Honor held in the Twin Cities had three troops taking part: Boy Scout Troops 94 and 45, and Sea Scout Ship 46.
50 YEARS AGO (1970)
South Camano Grange celebrated its 40th anniversary.
Community survey showed almost half of residents lived in and around Stanwood less than five years.
Patrolmen Rick Balam and Dan Bierman of Stanwood Police graduated from Everett Community College in basic law enforcement training.
Two burglars were caught, one crawling out of the restroom window in the back of Jim’s Sporting Goods (now an attorney's office).
40 YEARS AGO (1980)
Mabel Hovig, Purley Hamilton and Myron Rice received 45 years pins from the VFW Post. Mabel and Purley were charter members.
New aid cars arrived at Camano Island Fire and Rescue's station at Terry’s Corner.
The last of the stationary pea viners at Twin City Foods Inc. were dismantled.
30 YEARS AGO (1990)
The county’s first holiday tree recycling took 20,000 trees and mulched them.
Stanwood and Camano were draped in about 2 inches of snow.
County health officials feared an increase in illegal dumping because landfills had closed.
20 YEARS AGO (2000)
Parents asked the school board for daily kindergarten.
Tom Wilfong, Stanwood High wrestling coach, was voted Class 3A Coach of the Year.
Most Republican and Democratic caucuses on Camano were held in district fire stations.
10 YEARS AGO (2010)
Stanwood’s win over visiting Cascade secured them the first league title in eight years.
Local real estate prices were expected to stay low.
Index Sensors and Controls, located in Stanwood Camano Village for nine years, prepared to move to Bellingham.
Hollywood Video in Stanwood was one of 760 Movie Gallery closures nationwide.
North County Fire/EMS received a clean audit from the state auditor’s office.
Stanwood Library held a Stuffed Animal Sleepover on a Friday night when 117 people came for story time with their stuffed animals, then left them overnight with hidden cameras, to see what the animals did at night. They were picked up the next morning.
LTJG Johannes Schonberg, with roots in Stanwood, received the Admiral Burke Surface Warfare Operational Excellence Award in Washington, D.C.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.