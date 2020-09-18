EARLY HISTORY
In 1910, Mr. Ireland of Utsalady had wood cut on what was known as the town site to supply the demand of three boats.
100 YEARS AGO (1920)
The Literary Club took steps to erect its hall and library.
Edward Grinde set a record of traveling from the Skagit River to Stanwood in 18 minutes.
90 YEARS AGO (1930)
Lucy and Gust Carlson celebrated their first anniversary.
80 YEARS AGO (1940)
Farmers found that lettuce was not a profitable staple crop in this community.
Acres of evergreen blackberries were picked in the Florence district and shipped to Everett.
70 YEARS AGO (1950)
The football field laid out south of Lincoln school was seeded last year and said to be the best high school turf field in the county. Peter Henning, a school board member, used his own team of horses to donate several days' labor toward completion of the field.
New sidewalks were laid in Stanwood along the north side of Pearson Street from Union Avenue to the high school.
60 YEARS AGO (1960)
A lunch was served at the Twin City Foods office building as part of Gov. Rosellini’s tour through the area.
Victoria Hall was the site of a community fair in Victoria (Heights) across I-5 on 288th Street NE.
50 YEARS AGO (1970)
Stanwood’s Community Service and Welfare group met at Wesley Hall.
The resuscitator provided by the Women’s Auxiliary of the Camano Fire Department was left at Camano Rest Home at Camano City to be available to everyone.
40 YEARS AGO (1980)
Stanwood Lions Club installed an aluminum flag pole at the new Stanwood Public Library building.
30 YEARS AGO (1990)
The school district approved a contract with its 60 classified employees.
Registrations were open for a home nursing class offered at Camano Center.
The pea harvest yield was down 35 percent due to wet conditions.
The Stanwood Food Bank served about 200 families a month.
Tiger Trophies and Treasures opened for business but two weeks later was burglarized and everything was taken, even the phone.
20 YEARS AGO (2000)
Freeborn Lutheran Church celebrated 100 years Sept. 24.
The city council committed to $1.35 million for a new sewer design.
Tolen House property was proposed for the Chamber of Commerce office and Visitor Center.
10 YEARS AGO (2010)
Stanwood had city water to meet its current capacity and the planning commission recommended restructuring water services that ensured enough for new developments.
Stanwood High stadium was officially renamed for the late Robert Larson, who was formerly Superintendent of Schools. He spearheaded the drive that provided federal funds for the entire complex 34 years before.
The old presses from the Stanwood-Camano News were moved to Mexico.
