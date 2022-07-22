July 19, 1912

Local leaders appealed to Snohomish County officials for better roads. “No permanent hard surfaced roads have been built in this end of the county,” they wrote in a joint letter. The local leaders also urged roads to be widened and straightened to improve commerce.

greased pole
in 2002, the Silvana Fair and the Stanwood Camano Community Fair featured a popular attraction for kids: the greased pole.

