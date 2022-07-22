July 19, 1912
Local leaders appealed to Snohomish County officials for better roads. “No permanent hard surfaced roads have been built in this end of the county,” they wrote in a joint letter. The local leaders also urged roads to be widened and straightened to improve commerce.
July 20, 1922
Elmer Rambergt of Stanwood built a radio, possibly the city’s first, and with the help of Electric Supply Co. installed it in a hall to “tune in” to a concert for people in the city to come and listen to, the Stanwood News reported. The station broadcast concerts but also news bulletins every evening that “seem pro-British and anti-American.”
July 21, 1932
An earthquake rocked the Stanwood area. The quake was “of sufficient intensity to rattle windows and disturb wall pictures and dishes,” the Twin City News reported. The earthquake struck at about 10 p.m. and lasted about 20 seconds in two distinct earth movements. No major damage was reported.
July 23, 1942
The American Legion and its Auxiliary joined in the nationwide old phonograph record salvage drive. Members canvassed the community in hopes of collecting as many records as possible to be sold for scrap and the proceeds donated to the military.
July 17, 1952
The East Stanwood Commercial Club installed a large advertising sign at Heichel’s Corner on Highway 99, near the Stanwood exit at Interstate 5. The illuminated sign directed travelers night and day into town and onto Camano for services.
July 24, 1962
Stanwood enacted a leash law for the first time. The new ordinance made it illegal for animals to wander at will around town. Stray dogs were to be picked up and impounded. If the dog is unlicensed, the owner must buy one before the dog is released in addition to paying a penalty fee plus a lodging fee for the pet.
July 19, 1972
The Stanwood-Camano Community Fair “Enchanted Forest” float won first prize at parades in Marysville, Arlington and Seafair in Seattle. But on the way to a parade in Sedro-Woolley, the float broke down and was towed by a Good Samaritan. The float went on to win first place at the Sedro-Woolley event. To show their appreciation, the Good Samaritan — Charlie Gibbs of Sedro-Woolley — was to be honored as the grand marshal of the Stanwood-Camano Community Fair parade in August.
July 21, 1982
The cost to dump garbage at the Camano Hill Road Dumpster site increased from $1.50 to $3 per trip, spurring a bevy of complaints from Camano Islanders about the area’s growth and increasing costs. An increasing number of people seemingly responded by dumping their trash along backroads throughout the island.
July 22, 1992
The Stanwood School Board voted to put an $8.6 million bond to voters later in September to buy land for an elementary school on Camano Island. The board did not specify where the school would be built. Voters later rejected the proposal.
July 23, 2002
The Silvana Fair opened, attracting hundreds of people to the Stillaguamish River town. The fair featured free admission, farm animals and events, including the popular challenge among young kids to climb a greased pole that had envelopes of cash at the top for the few winners. The pole also made an appearance at the Stanwood Camano Community Fair.
July 24, 2012
U.S. News and World Report named Camano Island as one of the top 10 places in the country with the most retired people. About 24% of Camano’s population was over age 65.
