EARLY HISTORY
After their 1889 wedding in Seattle, Katherine (from Wisconsin) and Hugh P. McGinnis came to Florence in 1891.
In 1909, N. Carl Garrison was postmaster on Camano until Jan.1. Two years earlier, he had published “The Camano Enterprise” for a time.
100 YEARS AGO (1919)
George Hancock took the examination for mail carrier for the Camano route. He also married Olga Brandt the same day.
90 YEARS AGO (1929)
The C.J. Gunderson building was completed in East Stanwood.
Bill Rouse bought several properties that were combined for larger quarters for the System Fuel and Transfer Co.
80 YEARS AGO (1939)
Erickson’s Electric in East Stanwood had almost 300 people at its grand opening.
Lincoln High School potato judging team was state champion.
70 YEARS AGO (1949)
Methodist ladies cooked elk and deer meat for the Twin City Sportsmen’s Club dinner in city hall.
Twin City Cardinals were winners in the Class “B” league.
It cost only $40.55 to go from Stanwood to Chicago by bus.
60 YEARS AGO (1959)
A social was held in Victoria Hall (288thSt. NE) to get some 80 community members acquainted.
The first Grand Jury every impaneled in the county had two Stanwood residents serving on it.
Only two deer were taken on Camano during the 1959 season.
50 YEARS AGO (1969)
Fred Ruble of Camano was seen driving his two Belgian horses around, an unusual Christmas gift from his wife a few years ago.
Five Stanwood Spartans placed on the Cascade League All-Star team.
40 YEARS AGO (1979)
Red tide warnings on Camano were lifted, and all clams were deemed safe for eating.
Elger Bay Store had a grand opening, celebrating moving into a new store.
30 YEARS AGO (1989)
Residents along 99thand 95th met with county public works officials to make sure someone comes to their rescue the next time it floods.
20 YEARS AGO (1999)
There was a $750 reward for information on the person who shot and killed a valuable horse on Camano Island.
Rumors of bringing the crumpled King Dome remains to Stanwood are bogus; it would not be used for fill at the former gravel pit in East Stanwood.
Creative cell tower designs could be in Camano’s future.
10 YEARS AGO (2009)
Stanwood’s bikini barista coffee stands were not affected by a new county ordinance of scantily clad baristas as “adult entertainment.”
Two school buses were filled with food in a drive to benefit the food bank.
Snohomish County farmers were eligible for assistance from the feds after losses caused by drought this year.
