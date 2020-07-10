EARLY HISTORY
Olga and L.P. Larson, both from pioneer families, lived at Skagit City (north of Conway) and later were co-founders of Stanwood Assembly Order of Rainbow for Girls.
In 1910, Clara J. Stanwood Pearson passed away at her home, The Pearson House, on July 3. The town of Stanwood is named after her.
The switchmen’s strike caused the Northern Pacific to abandon the Twin Cities Express, a night mail train.
100 YEARS AGO (1920)
Jess Hall remodeled his building into a service station in Stanwood.
An addition to the Lien Brothers Packing building was constructed.
90 YEARS AGO (1930)
Tourist traffic to Camano Island was one of the biggest assets to Stanwood and East Stanwood because of the 15 Camano resorts that were gaining national fame.
80 YEARS AGO (1940)
Ernest Epperson, evangelist, opened his second annual mission camp at Warm Beach with 25 boys. He had previously constructed a dormitory.
70 YEARS AGO (1950)
John Corbally was the new principal of Twin City High School.
J.W. Collins bought Mary’s Lunch at Madrona Beach from Art Pease.
An Arabian horse from Stanwood walked off with almost all the prizes at the Pacific International Livestock Exposition.
The Palisades Association of Camano was formed to help curb fire, protect summer residences and develop a water system.
60 YEARS AGO (1960)
“Totem Trails” was the name of a new youth group in Stanwood.
The Lars Stangelands sold the Rex Hotel to Mrs. Leona Wiles.
Camano Homemakers Club attended the International Picnic of Homemakers clubs at the Peace Arch.
Machinery was destroyed in a blaze at the Hamilton Mill.
50 YEARS AGO (1970)
The state held a public hearing at Oak Harbor, considering the possibility of a Camano-to-Whidbey ferry.
Cub Scouts and families held the annual Pinewood Derby and picnic at Port Susan Park.
40 YEARS AGO (1980)
Camano’s first geodesic dome house was built.
A new circuit from PUD’s Stanwood substation was installed beneath the railroad tracks to serve the Lake Ketchum area.
30 YEARS AGO (1990)
The Shipwreck Bar and Grill on Camano had a grand opening.
Wayne Butcheart of Stanwood celebrated 50 years in the ministry.
Stanwood firefighters rowed to a first place in the 14th annual Firemen’s Raft Race in Eastern Washington.
20 YEARS AGO (2000)
There was an East End Street Fair to celebrate beginning of summer.
Stanwood held its first annual Safety Fun Fair.
The Rev. John Shaffer was appointed pastor at Stanwood United Methodist Church.
10 YEARS AGO (2010)
Stanwood City Council voted to amend the building codes to update to International Building Codes.
Work was underway to develop Bonhoeffer Botanical Gardens next to Freeborn Lutheran Church on 300th Street.
Property on Camano Island that once belonged to the local school district was developed by Holbeck Construction and Design. Trees were planted on the property by long-ago students, including Holbeck.
Brian Slack built new benches for the Stanwood Camano Community Fair with help from Boy Scout Troop 86, for his Eagle project.
