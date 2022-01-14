Jan. 12, 1912
Stanwood swore in new mayor D.O. Pearson, who issued a message in the Stanwood Tidings about how he’d run the city, including: “I understand we have a few undesirable citizens in town who have no visible means of support. Such characters I shall order the marshall to take a quiet walk with to the city limits and kindly but firmly insist upon their taking an oath of allegiance to the country beyond our borders and to indefinitely continue their residence there.”
Jan. 12, 1921
Stanwood merchants instituted two citywide Bargain Days, where all the stores had items on sale. A set of four car tires were on a 30% sale for $9; a dozen doughnuts were on sale for 25 cents, instead of the regular 30 cents; and men’s flannel shirts were 25% off for $3.25.
Jan. 14, 1932
More than 900 people toured the new Stanwood hospital, overwhelming organizers of the open house. Only 36 people at a time could see inside. City Marshall Robert Evans had to be summoned to hold the crowd in check, according to the Twin City News.
Jan. 8, 1942
The Harlem Globetrotters came to Stanwood High School gym for a game against local all-stars from Stanwood. Tickets cost 50 cents. “The Trotters average over six feet in height,” the Twin City News exclaimed, adding they are “without a peer in the field in ball handling, clever all-around play and star-studded personnel.” The Globetrotters were in their 15th year, having amassed a record of 2,022-146 over the previous 14 years.
Jan. 10, 1952
The East Stanwood City Council “discussed a perplexing situation” at their meeting about the fire department responding to a growing number of emergency calls outside city limits. “The burden of maintaining a fire department for rural areas is getting beyond the means of the small fire department,” the council members said in a consensus opinion to the public. They urged the rural areas to form a volunteer fire department.
Jan. 11, 1962
The Stanwood City Council started a campaign to urge people to clean up their property after Mayor Don Moa said there were too many eyesores in town. All residents were encouraged to “clean up, fix up and paint up” their homes and business places, he said.
Jan. 12, 1972
Stanwood officials honored O.H. Matterand on his 90th birthday. He was the city’s oldest living person born in the frontier village that would become Stanwood. Reminiscing on his upbringing, he told the Stanwood News: “In those days the main street of the village was on the wharf. There were no roads, bridges or ferries and as a boy I used to row travelers across the river for 10 cents a trip. The Stillaguamish was clear and deep then.”
Jan. 13, 1982
Sisters Mary Boyce and Alah Boyce celebrated their birthdays together at the Josephine Sunset Home in Stanwood. Mary turned 100 on Jan. 2, 1982, and Alah turned 96 on Jan. 6, 1982. Both moved to Stanwood in 1924. The women and their husbands ran a 60-acre dairy farm until retiring in 1972. Both still bowled, competed in spelling bees and sang.
Jan. 8, 1992
An increase in water rates prompted Stanwood residents to demand better service for their money — specifically higher water pressure. Water pressure in some neighborhoods was as low as 5 pounds. City officials promised to fix the issue within six months.
Jan. 8, 2002
A team of local artists created the giant clock centerpiece at the Everett train station. Metal artist Kevin Rinesmith, who worked with Wesweld Corp in Stanwood, collaborated with Camano glass artist Jack Archibald to create the 20-foot-tall clock and its even larger housing — which made it one of the biggest clocks in the world.
Jan. 10, 2012
Stanwood High School was recognized by the state for increasing its graduation rate by 12% over the previous three years.
