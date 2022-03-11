March 8, 1912
Gardner Goodridge was "tendered a surprise" by the people of Stanwood in celebration of his 79th birthday, according to the Stanwood Tidings newspaper. In 1864, Goodridge became one of the first two original white settlers of the lower Stillaguamish River valley. Born in New York, he moved west via the Isthmus of Panama to California before traveling north to Utsaladdy "practically pennyless" to join a logging camp.
March 9, 1922
Area leaders warned against the growing use of narcotics among girls and boys. “The deadly drug habit is insidiously forced upon unsuspecting girls at dances,” area leaders told The Stanwood News. “Girls become weary after dancing for hours and find themselves suddenly and delightfully revived when some kind ‘friend’ advises them to take a sniff of white, flaky stuff which is handed to them. This is the body-destroying ‘snow’ or cocaine. A few doses, followed by the exhilarating effect which it produces, and the innocent girl becomes a ‘snow-bird’ or cocaine fiend.”
March 10, 1932
Equipment and supplies for the city’s new post office arrived on a ship from Philadelphia via the Panama Canal. The new location was in the old National Bank building on the corner of Market and Broadway streets. The equipment included 260 new lock boxes.
March 15, 1942
The region was asked by the U.S. government to begin rationing sugar due to the war. Those wishing to buy sugar were to register at area elementary schools to obtain cards that would allow them to buy sugar.
March 13, 1952
Albert Moe was elected mayor of Stanwood, besting his opponent 157-50. In East Stanwood, Ira Armintrout “won the mayor’s toga” by a vote of 95-40, according to the Twin City News. The total vote in Stanwood was 213 — the most votes ever cast at that point in a municipal election.
March 8, 1962
Work passed the halfway point on the new highway through Stanwood. The road — dubbed Highway 1-Y — was scheduled to be completed in late summer and act as a bypass through town. The project included an overpass over the railroad which still stands today.
March 8, 1972
Snohomish County unveiled plans to buy 650 acres of waterfront land from ARCO with plans to turn the site into Kayak Point Park. ARCO had tried to develop the site as an oil refinery and would still own 2,000 acres in the area.
March 10, 1982
Stanwood Publishing, which owned the Stanwood Camano News at the time, announced a deal to buy the 1-year-old Camano Sun newspaper. The Stanwood Camano News planned to incorporate more Camano news into the paper and retain several employees of the Sun.
Match 11, 1992
The Camano Island Chamber of Commerce formed a committee to “study issues connected with creating a boat marina,” according to the Stanwood Camano News. The effort was one of many endeavors by the chamber in 1992, which also included lobbying the state for road improvements, creating a parks and recreation district, forming a Rural Transportation Authority to increase sales tax to fund roads and expanding the community center.
March 12, 2002
Six inches of snow fell and snarled traffic throughout the region. The wet snow also knocked out power to thousands of customers for several hours. The sudden snow caused several accidents.
March 13, 2012
The Stanwood City Council agreed to contract fire services with North County Fire and EMS. Stanwood’s six firefighters would transfer to North County as part of the 20-year agreement, and North County would lease Station 99 from the city.
