Early History
Fourth of July in 1905 was to be celebrated with a performance by the "Fort Casey Military Band, splendid oration, races, sports and fine events on the river," according to the Stanwood Tidings. Events included baseball, sack race, potato race, pole vault, bicycle race, a tub race on the river, a log-rolling contest and attempting to walk on a greased pole across the river "proved the greatest sport of the day."
June 27, 1911
There was a so-called water famine when Peter Harvey owned the water system in Stanwood. After his death, it was bought by M.E. Stuart.
Al Aitkins Realty was established on Camano by Helen (Stine) and Al Aitkins.
June 28, 1921
J.B. Donaldson opened a general repair shop in Stanwood.
June 30, 1931
More than 3,500 oysters were growing in Juniper Beach for Stanwood Oyster Co. The company also expected to can at least 10,000 cases worth of clams harvested from beds between Juniper Beach and Iverson Beach.
June 24, 1941
Three East Stanwood boys — Everett Arnes, Paul Holman and Gordan Lien — returned from a trip to the Antarctic and shared motion pictures at a town hall event that "will long be remembered for its gripping interest," according to The Twin City News.
June 26, 1951
Five were killed and four injured when a Navy patrol plane crashed north of Stanwood’s mudflats. Low tide hampered rescue efforts of the PB4Y "Privateer" of Patrol Squadron 9. Several boats and a seaplane got stuck in the mud. The cause of the crash was unknown.
June 27, 1961
The new Highway l-Y roadbed excavation was underway on the eastern edge of Stanwood, which later became Highway 532. Crews moved 300,000 yards of dirt from the hill to create the grade leading from the railroad tracks to 72nd Avenue.
June 29, 1971
Increased enrollment in Stanwood schools jumped it from the A ranks in sports into the AA bracket (for schools with more than 600 students). The move put Stanwood in the Northwest AA League with Burlington-Edison, Ferndale, Sedro Woolley, Anacortes, Mount Vernon, Marysville, Pilchuck, Arlington, Monroe, Lake Stevens and Oak Harbor.
June 29, 1981
Snohomish PUD saw rates increase by about 60%, spurred on by inflation and the high cost of new construction with the Bonneville Power Administration.
June 30, 1991
Camano Islanders filled South Camano Grange to overflowing as taxpayers angrily protested new property assessments, many saying they suffered from "tax shock," according to an article in the Stanwood Camano News. The Island County Assessor told the crowd the property assessments are based on home sales, adding that a home valued at $120,000 had sold for $157,000. Just because there are some "goofy buyers willing to pay these high prices" shouldn't send taxes up, someone in the crowd had shouted.
June 26, 2001
A public discussion was held on what to do about the increasing traffic on Highway 532 between Interstate 5 and Camano Island, topics included the narrow two-lane bridges, possible roundabouts and more left-turn lanes.
June 28, 2011
“The state school budget included a 1.9% cut for teacher pay and a 3% cut for other K-12 employees,” said Linda Littlefield, personnel director for Stanwood Camano School District. Teachers also had paid teacher-training days reduced. The efforts saved the state $179 million over two years.
