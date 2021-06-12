Hotel Bartz
Hotel Bartz was built in 1911 in East Stanwood just west of the Great Northern Railroad tracks. Bartz was well-known as he previously operated the Stanwood Hotel, and is pictured here at far left. Wayne’s Cafe now stands on the site.

June 6, 1911

Hotel Bartz was built for a cost of about $4,000 on the corner of Florence Drive and Main Street in East Stanwood, where the H&H Railway tracks curved south. Allen Bartz staged a grand opening, and about 300 people attended.

June 7, 1921

Andrew Larson was named the constable in East Stanwood.

June 9, 1931

Dr. Wheeler bought the old First National Bank building and remodeled it for dental offices and a doctor’s office. Bank of America now occupies the site.

June 3, 1941

Radios in Stanwood were tuned in to President Roosevelt’s “fireside chat” charting the war for the nation. Citizens said it would be only a matter of time before America would be in the war, too, according to the Stanwood News.

June 5, 1951

South Camano Grange men cooked a baked ham dinner and did the dishes for the women after being defeated in a contest at the lecture hour.

June 6, 1961

The Class of 1911's first nine high school graduates in Stanwood were honored guests of the Class of 1961's 84 Stanwood High graduates at their commencement ceremony.

June 8, 1971

Local twins Valerie and Vickie Saimons were co-salutatorians of Stanwood High's class of graduates, and Valerie was awarded the Nellie Martin Carman scholarship, one of the highest awards.

June 9, 1981

Two German shepherds from Alderbaum Kennels on Camano Island earned a part in the three-hour ABC television special "Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy," which was filmed in Seattle. The pair played the role of the former first lady's guard dogs. 

June 4, 1991

Snohomish County gave $50,000 to Stanwood to help buy 45 acres north of Stanwood Middle School in what would become Heritage Park. The land, known then as the Wick farm, was in the county at the time.  

June 5, 2001

The “Best of Stanwood and Camano” competition was launched by the NEWS and both chambers of commerce.

June 7, 2011

Local farmers said that heavy rain and below-average temperatures kept them from getting into their fields to plant crops. According to the Office of the Washington State Climatologist, April had nearly 200% of the normal rainfall.

