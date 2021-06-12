June 6, 1911
Hotel Bartz was built for a cost of about $4,000 on the corner of Florence Drive and Main Street in East Stanwood, where the H&H Railway tracks curved south. Allen Bartz staged a grand opening, and about 300 people attended.
June 7, 1921
Andrew Larson was named the constable in East Stanwood.
June 9, 1931
Dr. Wheeler bought the old First National Bank building and remodeled it for dental offices and a doctor’s office. Bank of America now occupies the site.
June 3, 1941
Radios in Stanwood were tuned in to President Roosevelt’s “fireside chat” charting the war for the nation. Citizens said it would be only a matter of time before America would be in the war, too, according to the Stanwood News.
June 5, 1951
South Camano Grange men cooked a baked ham dinner and did the dishes for the women after being defeated in a contest at the lecture hour.
June 6, 1961
The Class of 1911's first nine high school graduates in Stanwood were honored guests of the Class of 1961's 84 Stanwood High graduates at their commencement ceremony.
June 8, 1971
Local twins Valerie and Vickie Saimons were co-salutatorians of Stanwood High's class of graduates, and Valerie was awarded the Nellie Martin Carman scholarship, one of the highest awards.
June 9, 1981
Two German shepherds from Alderbaum Kennels on Camano Island earned a part in the three-hour ABC television special "Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy," which was filmed in Seattle. The pair played the role of the former first lady's guard dogs.
June 4, 1991
Snohomish County gave $50,000 to Stanwood to help buy 45 acres north of Stanwood Middle School in what would become Heritage Park. The land, known then as the Wick farm, was in the county at the time.
June 5, 2001
The “Best of Stanwood and Camano” competition was launched by the NEWS and both chambers of commerce.
June 7, 2011
Local farmers said that heavy rain and below-average temperatures kept them from getting into their fields to plant crops. According to the Office of the Washington State Climatologist, April had nearly 200% of the normal rainfall.
