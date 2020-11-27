Nov. 22, 1910
Huge logs were being harvested around Stanwood and on Camano Island then shipped out on railroad cars from East Stanwood.
Nov. 16, 1920
The stage coach for Silvana, Norman and Florence left Stanwood Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 3 p.m. with a fare of 25 cents.
Nov. 18, 1930
Businesses in town closed for the annual football contest between the Stanwood Pirates and the Lincoln Lynx of East Stanwood. The Lynx won 13-6, with the help of a blocked punt returned for a touchdown.
Nov. 19, 1940
Would-be thieves used a large post as a battering ram to break a plate-glass window at Stanwood Hardware & Furniture Co., but the noise caught the attention of Stanwood Police Chief Frank Obenhofer, who was nearby. The thieves ran away after seeing the chief.
Nov. 21, 1950
Burnway, now 271st Street, connected the towns of Stanwood and East Stanwood. For years, it was a dismal, bumpy highway at night, but the power company installed a lighting system of 200-watt, up-sweep globes with 14 lights about 200 feet apart. Meanwhile, the State Highway Department covered the bumpy brick pavement with blacktopping, thus completing a speedway from the Great Northern Depot to the top of Land’s Hill on Camano.
Nov. 22, 1960
A new U.S. flag that once flew over the capital building in Washington, D.C., was acquired for the local VFW post by Congressman Jack Westland, to fly over the post home in Stanwood.
Nov. 17, 1970
Stanwood’s newest store, Viking Variety, held its grand opening after replacing the former Giftland-Toyland at Viking Village.
Nov. 18, 1980
The new education building at Lakewood, south of Stanwood, became the official Lakewood High School. The school board picked the name over “Seven Lakes High” and “English High.” A ninth-grade student won a drawing to receive a lifetime pass to all school events.
Nov. 20, 1990
Camano Island residents learned they would vote next March on incorporating the island into a city form of government. A citizens group gathered enough signatures to put the matter on the ballot. “It’s difficult for two areas that are different,” co-chairman of the incorporation movement Bob Cummings told the Stanwood Camano News, referring to how Island County officials' decisions affect Whidbey and Camano islands.
Nov. 21, 2000
Cars traveling up Lands Hill on Camano were hit by gunfire during afternoon and evening commutes over the course of several days. The shotgun and rifle shots came from the north side of the highway. No one was injured.
Nov. 23, 2010
Snow made roads slick and snarled traffic from Stanwood and Camano Island. Two tow trucks, each with a vehicle in tow, slid into the ditch on Camano Hill Road. At noon, vehicles were backed up for more than a mile on North Camano Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.