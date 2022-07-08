July 5, 1912
The Stanwood Tidings newspaper published instructions on how to grow poppy to cultivate the “sticky juice that is opium.” The detailed process concluded with instructions on how best to take your opium to market. The drug, at that time legal, had grown in popularity in the U.S. since the 1870s. It was outlawed in 1914.
July 6, 1922
The Wonder Variety Store in Stanwood organized its annual bicycle races for children. The popular event was held on the highway west of the Camano Island bridge. It featured races of 1 mile, half-mile, quarter-mile and more. There were prizes for each race and age group.
July 7, 1932
One of the largest road improvement programs in Snohomish County history to date was underway. Crews were graveling and oiling the Lakewood-Warm Beach road. A Seattle firm won the $18,000 project.
July 9, 1942
Island County installed four air raid warning sirens on Camano Island. Sirens were placed at the homes of area residents sworn in as deputy sheriffs to take care of the sirens and their precincts, the Twin City News reported.
July 3, 1952
“Many hundreds of people” took advantage of a low tide to dig clams at Camano Island State Park, the Twin City News reported. “Everyone was easily getting their limit,” the newspaper reported. Many of the clammers were also camping at the park and feasting on their catch, the paper said.
July 5, 1962
Josephine Sunset Home announced plans to build a new infirmary addition to the north of its main building. The new addition would be a one-story colonial-style building. The news comes as the facility’s ownership structure changed. Josephine was owned by the American Lutheran Church at large but was sold to 27 congregations of the North Puget Sound Conference of the American Lutheran Church.
July 5, 1972
Camano Island phone numbers were about to change. The addition of the 387 prefix would reduce the number of customers sharing “party lines.” The change meant five households would share a phone line instead of 10.
July 7, 1982
Camano Island residents were extremely unhappy to see their property values increase by an average of 230%. About 150 gathered to question the county assessor about the valuations, which were updated every four years until switching to a computerized system that allowed for annual valuations in 1983. The assessor explained that the increase in property value also meant a corresponding drop in the tax rate.
July 8, 1992
The city’s Fourth of July parade was dampened with heavy downpours that kept many people home. “A few of the children's costumes were definitely worse for wear by the end of the parade, while the kids themselves braved the elements graciously,” the Stanwood Camano News reported.
July 9, 2002
Stanwood businessman Ed Bryant closed his longtime landmark Bryant Hardware store. The Stanwood business opened in 1933, and he bought it in 1967, selling lawn mowers, appliances, parts, tools and more. Instead of selling the business, Bryant said he chose to sell the building to the Stanwood Camano Food Bank to use as a thrift store.
July 10, 2012
A dog missing on Camano Island was found and returned to its owner after 32 days spent wandering the island. The 7-year-old German wirehair ran off from her home on Camano Ridge and was found by a man riding a quad in woods on the northwest corner of the island. The dog was treated at the veterinarian for a damaged hip and leg, presumably from being hit by a car, but she recovered.
