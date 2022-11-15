Nov. 9, 1922
Council considered building a new highway across Lien Field and connecting to Pearson Street. This was due to traffic buildup on Stanwood’s main street during tourist season. However, the decision was not finalized due to the city not being in agreement with the Lien brothers.
“Members of the council believe that if a proper ‘dicker’ could be made with Lien brothers, the state highway commission might be induced to help defray expenses of paving the new cutoff,” The Stanwood News said.
Nov. 10, 1932
The Home Style Shop in East Stanwood held a “1 Cent Special” sale, where customers could buy men’s socks, canvas gloves, pantyhose and towels — all for one cent per pair.
Nov. 12, 1942
The chairman of the local War Price and Rationing Board declared that car owners must share rides with their neighbors.
“Car sharing has been made an integral part of the mileage rationing program because it is the most effective means of providing essential transportation on a minimum amount of rubber,” the chairman told The Twin City News. “To get more than the basic A ration, a car owner must form a car-sharing club to carry at least three other persons to and from work, or prove that he cannot do so.”
Nov. 13, 1952
The Stanwood Town Council unanimously approved an application to open a cocktail lodge in a local cafe. It became the only cocktail lodge between Marysville and Mount Vernon.
Nov. 8, 1962
Six hundred and thirty people gathered for the annual lutefisk dinner, hosted by the Stanwood Lions Club. The money went toward the club’s projects, which, up to that point, included helping the blind and creating a town park in the Henning addition.
“The Lions feel that serving a dinner of this type for a reasonable charge is a service to the community itself,” an organizer told The Stanwood News. “Townspeople and guests who would otherwise not meet always seem to enjoy themselves at our dinner.”
Nov. 8, 1972
The city received $4,500 from the Snohomish County Park Board to begin planning Church Creek Park. The grant helped with surveying and planning an application for state and federal funds.
Nov. 10, 1982
Camano Island firefighters acquired a $10,000 Jaws for Life emergency examination tool, which was capable of freeing accident victims by tearing the top of a car off. To celebrate the new tool, the firefighters held a demonstration party on Terry’s Corner to show off the tool. This followed a four-month fundraising campaign so that every officer in the Stanwood-Camano area could have access to this piece of equipment.
Nov. 11, 1992
One hundred residents gathered at the new Family Center for a day of fun. This included crafting masks, pinecone bird feeders, collages, leaf prints and family quilt squares. They also drank apple cider and danced to “Mulligan’s Stew,” five musicians associated with The Old Time Fiddlers’ Association.
Nov. 12, 2002
Stanwood High School’s floriculture team placed fifth in the U.S. at the National Future Farmers of America Convention in Louisville, Kentucky. Students had to identify plants, complete a flower arrangement, create a sales presentation, sail through a job interview, handle a customer complaint and create a TV advertisement. All Stanwood team members placed in the top 30.
Nov. 13, 2012
The Snohomish Health District launched an investigation into a tuberculosis outbreak. It started with two tuberculosis deaths, which prompted contact tracing into a strain that had reportedly been circulating around the community for two years.
