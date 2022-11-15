Lutefisk Dinner

The Stanwood Lions served a record crowd of more than 600 when local residents and visitors from many neighboring communities poured into the American Legion hall. 

Nov. 9, 1922

Council considered building a new highway across Lien Field and connecting to Pearson Street. This was due to traffic buildup on Stanwood’s main street during tourist season. However, the decision was not finalized due to the city not being in agreement with the Lien brothers.


