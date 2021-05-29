May 26, 1911
The Stanwood community was already making plans to celebrate the Fourth of July. City officials call upon businesses to clean the streets, decorate the town and automobiles, and to offer prizes.
May 26, 1921
The Crystal Bakery in Stanwood occupied space on Main Street east of the theater. The building was later torn down and replaced by J.A Hartney's Men's Shop, built of brick. Today, it is home to an antique store in west downtown.
May 21, 1931
The Dairyland Cheese Co., one of the area’s fastest-growing businesses at the time, was seeing demand exceed supply. It was making American Triplets, American Loaf, American Brick and two Scandanavian varieties: Kumin-ost with caraway seeds and Bond-ost. It also made some Jack cheese, Italian breakfast cheese and Italian-style cream cheese. More than 1.5 tons were produced each week.
May 22, 1941
Stanwood High was preparing to graduate 36 seniors. University of Washington professor Irwin Hoff was scheduled to be the commencement speaker.
May 24, 1951
The Stanwood Commercial Club, a group of business leaders, decided it needed to take a more active and wide-ranging approach to boost the local economy. The club voted to urge the state to dredge the Stillaguamish River, launch a better tourism campaign and pay for athletic trophies for the high school.
May 25, 1961
Stanwood began work on a float that the city would enter in the Seattle Seafair parade in July. The theme was “To the waterfowl,” and it would depict the arctic snow goose. The float was also expected to make an appearance in Stanwood's July 4 parade.
May 26, 1971
A nine-page letter written in 1896 by Minnie Adams, a 16-year-old Stanwood girl, to her political idol, presidential candidate William Jennings Bryan, was found nailed to a timber in an old house — which used to be the town hospital. The house was set to be razed and was found during demolition. She began her letter: “I am only a girl away out in Washington, but I thought I would write and tell you what I think about you and this election. I think you are a second Abraham Lincoln and that you are fully the greatest leader and champion of the common people that America has ever had.” The original letter turned up again in May 2021 while staff was reorganizing the Stanwood Camano News archives. It was donated to the Stanwood Area Historical Society.
May 27, 1981
The nearly $100,000 upgrade to the Camano Center on East Camano Drive was completed. The project included two tennis courts, two horseshoe pits, a large multipurpose field and an irrigation system.
May 22, 1991
The Snohomish PUD launched an effort to upgrade miles of aging power lines in north Snohomish County. From 1986-1990, there were dozens of major outages that averaged affecting more than 15,000 homes.
May 22, 2001
A court date was finally set to hear arguments in a nine-year battle by a small group of north Snohomish County residents who wanted to establish “Freedom County” because they were unhappy with land-use regulations and taxes.
May 24, 2011
Nearly 90 teams and about 800 local people took part in the Relay for Life event at the Stanwood High track to raise money and awareness for cancer research. The local group raised more than $145,000.
