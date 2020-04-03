EARLY HISTORY
Daisy Reid was born in Stanwood on March 22, 1900, and lived to see her 100th birthday while later residing at Josephine Sunset Home.
In 1910, Lars Storwick came to Silvana from Norway to settle permanently.
100 YEARS AGO (1920)
Charles Kimball brought his family here from Alaska as he planned to start a restaurant.
90 YEARS AGO (1930)
The Red Robin Store was sold to West’s Dependable Stores by George Putnam.
Folks met at Frizzles to form an improvement society for Camano City.
East Stanwood Commercial Club Auxiliary wanted to beautify the triangle below the new highway with shrubs and evergreens.
80 YEARS AGO (1940)
The Fathers and Sons banquet in Lincoln High School cafeteria was attended by 110 guys.
Honoring pioneer school directors of Norman Grade School, the PTA sponsored a supper in the upstairs of the school.
Twin City Dairy had a grand opening, advertising the new fireproof front of the building.
South Camano Grange hosted the annual clam dinner sponsored by the Stanwood Commercial Club.
70 YEARS AGO (1950)
Ellen Breum of East Stanwood bought Mercantile Dry Goods store after retiring from working at Yngve and Hansen for many years.
The diking system constructed near Milltown cost around $60,000.
South Camano Grange Hall was the site of public meetings about Island County tax assessments. Camano homeowners were irate and considered the tax assessments unfair, packing the hall with more than 500 islanders.
60 YEARS AGO (1960)
Nelson’s Variety Store (in the King Building) was enlarged to take in the former Breum Dry Goods.
Consideration was being given to merging the commercial clubs of both towns.
50 YEARS AGO (1970)
Goodwill boxes were placed on Camano at the Plaza, Utsalady Grocery, Huntingtons and Madrona Beach Resort, as well as at Silvana Mercantile and Twin City Lanes.
40 YEARS AGO (1980)
The Camano Island switching station housed state-of-the-art telephone hardware but was almost totally silent, unlike the Stanwood facility.
Community Transit bus service in Stanwood was celebrated with an inauguration party at City Hall.
Demolition of the old bridge just north of Silvana was begun.
30 YEARS AGO (1990)
Corporal punishment was removed from school district policies.
A truck inspection station on Camano was manned by Island County Sheriff’s Dept.
Warm Beach Health Care Center banned use of styrofoam.
20 YEARS AGO (2000)
Jim Piccolo of Stanwood High School was named National Athletic Director of the Year.
The city planned for increased sewer use with less pollution.
New rules on Camano pulled the plug on bright outdoor lights and signs.
10 YEARS AGO (2010)
Stanwood High School’s Hi-Q team won the championship by besting 17 teams from two counties.
The right of property owners to drill new wells in the area near Lake Ketchum may have dried up.
Twin brothers Ben and Ken Lukehart opened Islander’s Restaurant at Terry’s Corner.
