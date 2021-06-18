Early History
Alice and John Hall married in 1901 and came to Stanwood where he had the Stanwood Livery Stables, on the corner of Main and Saratoga streets. He also carried the U.S. mail and passengers between Stanwood and the Great Northern station in East Stanwood, with a stagecoach drawn by four mules.
June 20, 1911
Marit (Lervick) was 17 when she came from Aure Noremore, Norway, and two years later married Ole Lervick, a name that was to become famous around Stanwood in connection with Twin City Foods, Inc.
June 21, 1921
James and Sophia Coleris Colouzis of Stanwood had a daughter, Georgia, on June 18, who later owned a popular women's clothing shop in Mount Vernon for many years. She was honored to learn that the St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church in Bellingham was named for her mother.
June 18, 1931
The Stanwood Fire Department demonstrated a new firetruck to the public. "The new apparatus seemed to produce the goods with its great pressure on the three lines and the boys were pleased with it," according to a report in The Twin City News. However, one of the lines slipped away from the three men handling it and "began to whip and get loose, rolling Walt Carlson to the ground and striking him the chest and wrist."
June 17, 1941
Harry Dence, editor of the Stanwood newspaper, and C.J. Gunderson, funeral director, directed the USO show here.
June 14, 1951
All businesses offering retail services to the public in the Twin Cities area were ordered to have their prices posted in plain view. The new federal law required shops to register a product's ceiling price with the Office of Price Stabilization in Seattle.
June 20, 1961
A landslide on Highway 1-E detoured Silvana-Stanwood traffic for two days.
June 22, 1971
Hundreds of local children waited in line to see television star J.P. Patches the clown at Thrift Foods Mall in Stanwood. J.P. Patches gave kids candy and took photos.
June 17, 1981
Island County Planning Commission voted to include Camano Island Highway Corridor Study as part of the county comprehensive plan. The plan included the 5.5-mile stretch from Stanwood to Terry's Corner because of traffic hazards and an increasing number of vehicles.
June 19, 1991
Camano Community Center incorporated as a nonprofit group with plans to eventually build a multimillion-dollar performing arts and community center. The move enabled the group to start raising money and drawing up plans.
June 19, 2001
Camano Island Chamber of Commerce invited people to have their names engraved on a board at Terry’s Corner “to go down in history.”
June 21, 2011
Celebrating Stanwood’s 100th high school commencement last Friday at Bob Larson Field, almost 250 graduates in red caps and gowns were far different (bouncing beach balls around during the program) from the nine young people in the 1911 first SHS graduating class: George Astel, Clyde Brokaw, Erik Eide, Frank Howard, Maud Howard, Albert Munson, Floy Parsons, Bernard Wagness and Alf Willard, who graduated on May 19, 1911.
