EARLY HISTORY
Frank Nicks transported children from out of the area to Stanwood schools in 1910.
The farming demonstration train was in Stanwood where 500 people visited.
Speeches on women’s suffrage were given at Silvana’s Trade Union Hall.
100 YEARS AGO (1920)
The Rev. Berge was the pastor at Village Tabernacle in Cedarhome.
90 YEARS AGO (1930)
The Stillaguamish River was dredged up to the Clough Lumber Co. — which later built the Hamilton smokestack — straightening the channel.
Roller skating was held every night in East Stanwood Commercial Club Hall.
80 YEARS AGO (1940)
Music for dancing at the Darifresh Fountain was furnished by an electrically operated phonograph that was set in motion with a coin.
70 YEARS AGO (1950)
Vsetkystens Nordmorslad had its annual “Sommerstvne” attended by Stanwood Scandinavians.
The Stanwood firemen’s carnival was at Stanwood City Hall.
60 YEARS AGO (1960)
The new Cedarhome Seventh-day Adventist Church was dedicated.
Ray Brandstrom of East Stanwood was elected chief of the newly consolidated fire department after the towns of Stanwood and East Stanwood merged.
Groundbreaking rites were at Freeborn Lutheran Church for its two-story addition.
50 YEARS AGO (1970)
Victoria Ranch, northeast of Stanwood, was presented with an American flag that flew over the U.S. Capitol.
Three new concession buildings were constructed on the fairgrounds.
40 YEARS AGO (1980)
The Stanwood Women’s Clinic opened.
Whitney Fidalgo Seafoods Inc. installed a fish repacking line in the old Stokely-Van Camp building near the intersection of Pioneer Highway and Highway 530. The building was originally built by Carnation Milk Products Co. in 1914.
Brandy Baerbalck of Warm Beach took third place in the state Baby Miss America pageant.
30 YEARS AGO (1990)
The food bank desperately needed a new home.
Camano Island residents wanted more specifics, more proof of benefits for the proposed city status for Camano Island.
An 8-year-old jumped in Martha Lake to save a drowning 6-year-old.
Stanwood Eagles played donkey baseball at the fairgrounds as a fundraiser.
20 YEARS AGO (2000)
A $400,000 mistake in the school district budget forced a last-minute revision.
Ground was broken for the new senior center on Camano Island.
10 YEARS AGO (2010)
Voters on Camano Island rejected a property tax levy lid lift, and service cuts were to begin.
Plans were underway to reroute Big Ditch north of Stanwood, along Pioneer Highway, then east along farmland to allow existing streams to flow more naturally through Fisher Slough.
A swim relay across Port Susan Bay benefited the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. The distance between Warm Beach and Camano is 5 miles.
