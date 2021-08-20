Aug. 20, 1898
A man “named Folker struck town and at once proceeded to load up in the most approved style.” He took a walk to sober up. Between Pearson’s store and the Broadway Hotel, he was knocked down, choked and robbed of $40-50. He was bruised around the face, and if not entirely broke, at least badly bent. Finnigan, the assailant, was found drunk two days later when taken into custody.
Aug. 11, 1911
While Stanwood High School was being considered for accreditation, the state board accepted university enrollments of Stanwood High School graduates if they met requirements. Meanwhile, the O. R. Allen Hospital, equipment and fixtures were sold to Dr. McEacheran and Dr. Jacobsen of Seattle. The sale includes Dr. Allen’s residence and 10 adjacent lots. Dr. Allen retired his Stanwood medical practice after 15 years. He opened the hospital in 1904.
Aug. 12, 1921
The Four Leaf Clover Club hosted a “bring a book tea,” hoping that Stanwood soon would have a public library. They gathered a large collection of books to stock a future reading room.
Aug. 13, 1931
Lien Brothers’ Cannery got an overhaul with new machinery for a bumper crop of beans, expecting more than the previous year’s 12,000 cases of beans. In 1930, the cannery employed over 100 people during beans and 60 or more the rest of the season ending Nov. 14. In other news, two coats stolen from Hartney Goods were found in a stolen auto in Everett. The car was found stripped of wheels and tires.The thieves have since stolen another car and headed for California. They are believed to be connected with a previous Florence store robbery.
August 14, 1941
First prize in the Camano Island salmon derby went to an Everett man who caught a 25-pound, 3-ounce fish at Sunset Beach. Second prize went to a guest at Camp Lagoon for a 25-pound, 2-ounce fish. “And that’s where an ounce of fish was worth $5, the difference between first and second money."
Aug. 16, 1951
Don Towers was standing on the Stillaguamish riverbank at low tide when “his attention was arrested by a large salmon that had remained up the river too long.” When the fish got caught on a shoal, Towers waded out and hit it over the head with a club. It weighed in at 50 pounds.
Aug. 17, 1961
Stanwood telephone customers got the new prefix “629” in a seven digit number system, as local exchanges switched from manual to dial operation. “Things will never be quite the same around here after this weekend,” wrote Cliff Danielson, editor of Stanwood News. The Stanwood telephone exchange switched from an operator-assisted “Number, please” system to dial operation. “From here on in, telephoning will be a do-it-yourself project … (Unless, of course, you need some help or are calling person-to-person — then one can still dial the operator and let her do the work.)”
Aug. 18, 1971
An adventurous young bear visited Stanwood but “found it a bit too civilized for his liking and he quickly left for quieter surroundings.” Two men working near the Northwest Veterinary Clinic spotted the bear, about the size of a small dog, ambling south across Cedarhome Drive and into the bushes on the Ravenna Park triangle. Police combed the area after receiving another report that children sighted the bear east on the hill.
Aug. 19, 1981
Island County Commissioners adopted a Camano corridor study to address safety, scenic quality, commercial development and the growing number of roadway accesses along 5.5 miles of state and county road from the bridge to Russell Road. The study is seen as a tool for planning policy and development on the island.
Aug. 14, 1991
The Camano Island Killer Triathlon was held a second year and attracted athletes around the country. The three-legged competition began with a 1K swim off Camano Island State Park. Next came a 17K bike ride from the state park across Mountain View, then south to Dallman Road and back. The third leg was a 8.5K run, crossing the island at Monticello Drive and ending at the park.
Aug. 21, 2001
A 29-year-old island man, walking naked at Stanwood Camano Village shopping center, was arrested for indecent exposure. He freely admitted to police officers that he was a self-employed marijuana grower on Camano Island. He asked if the officers wanted to come help cut some of his crop. Island County Sheriff deputies later did just that, confiscating 52 plants and 33 starts from his garage.
Aug. 14, 2011
Colton Harris-Moore, the Camano kid that stole from beach cabins and stole small airplanes, made a $1 million deal with 20th Century Fox for movie rights to his story. Money will go to his victims for restitution. A Doppler station came to Camano Island to work with radar for better weather forecasts. And Council heard a presentation about the coal trains expected to run through town on their way to Cherry Point, near Ferndale. Nine trains per day were slated to pass through Stanwood, adding up to two hours of daily delays.
