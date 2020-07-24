EARLY HISTORY
In the late 1870s, U.S. President Rutherford Hayes came to Utsalady.
In 1910, John Christianson of Joe Eels Bay (Triangle Cove) on Camano, one of the oldest pioneers, began taking this paper for the first time.
Peter Molstad, who had a livery business at East Stanwood, moved to Bryant to farm.
100 YEARS AGO (1920)
The Fir (Conway) post office was located on the west side of the Skagit River at the steamboat landing. The town of Conway was along the concrete-paved Pacific Highway coming from Stanwood.
Auto stages ran north and south every hour.
90 YEARS AGO (1930)
Two cars could pass on the bridge north of the Grange Hall at Warm Beach after the decking was extended.
80 YEARS AGO (1940)
The Bozeman Canning Co. shut down as they waited for the maturing of the later pea varieties.
The need for a new school building at Warm Beach was discussed by District 93 directors.
70 YEARS AGO (1950)
After a two-year absence, the International Harvester Co. once again had a local agency, the Stanwood Equipment Co.
60 YEARS AGO (1960)
More than 1,000 people attended the opening of the Methodist Conference Grounds at Warm Beach.
50 YEARS AGO (1970)
Bob Christiansen announced his candidacy for Island County Commissioner for Camano.
40 YEARS AGO (1980)
The Stanwood school board voted not to turn over a list of graduating seniors to a U.S. Army recruiter.
30 YEARS AGO (1990)
DOE officials say there was no more ground water for the taking in Island County and no more water rights were to be issued.
The old Lincoln School was remodeled by the Stanwood Senior Center for its new home.
20 YEARS AGO (2000)
The existing ambulance system wasn’t replaced after all.
A vintage Burlington Northern and Santa Fe Railway Co. passenger train sent up huge clouds of steam as it thundered through Stanwood one day.
Fire chiefs said that pagers were not trusty enough to replace fire sirens.
10 YEARS AGO (2010)
Camp Fire USA celebrated its centennial at Camp Killoqua.
Stanwood-Camano Lions Club and The Readiness to Learn Foundation teamed up to collect backpacks and school supplies for children of qualifying families.
An old-fashioned community hymn sing was held in Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church.
“Quilts on the Beach” show was hosted by Cama Beach State Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.