June 14, 1912
City leaders announced plans for an Independence Day celebration. “The day should not be used for any money-making schemes or any means of self aggrandizement,” they told the Stanwood Tidings newspaper. “Let all political, national and denominational differences be laid aside.” The festivities were to include athletics, music, speakers and “other exercises of a proper kind to make the celebration one of a genuine patriotic observance.”
June 14, 1922
A city baseball game between Stanwood and Mount Vernon was canceled, leading local officials to pontificate as to why the larger town would abruptly opt not to play. “Stanwood fans insist that the Skagit County town is developing a case of cold feet over meeting Stanwood, now that the local team is developing a winning streak,” The Stanwood News reported. “Mount Vernon, they say, doesn’t want to risk the humiliation of being trounced by a town of Stanwood’s size.”
Alfred and Ruth Sundberg welcomed a baby girl, Mildred June, at the home of Albert and Clara Sundberg of Cedarhome. In later years, she met Paul Landry, also from Stanwood, at a dance in Seattle. After a career in Ballard working on tug boats and in the seafood industry, June retired in 1980 and returned to Stanwood in 1986 to be with her five brothers and sisters and eight nieces and nephews. She now resides in a retirement home in Sedro-Woolley and turns 100 on June 14.
June 16, 1932
Members of the South Camano Grange celebrated the completion of their new hall. A dance with an orchestra from Whatcom County marked the occasion.
June 18, 1942
Area residents donated tires, tubes and other scraps during a “rubber roundup” to aid the effort to support the troops in World War II. A free ice cream cone for children was offered to entice people to make rubber donations. The effort grossed 46,031 pounds of rubber.
June 12, 1952
The Twin City High School completed its new vocational building in Stanwood. The building will allow students to handle heavy farm machinery projects among other equipment training.
June 14, 1962
There were 63 seniors who graduated from Twin City High School in 1962. However, two were not present at the ceremony because they were recovering from accident injuries. They were presented with their diplomas at Everett General Hospital.
June 14, 1972
The iconic “Little White Church on the Hill” near Silvana faced an uncertain future. The building was too small to accommodate church functions and the site was too small for expansion. The congregation lacked money for historical preservation so they launched a fundraising effort and officials said “anyone with a solution for this dilemma is invited to send his or her ideas along.” The simple church, built in 1884 and renovated in 1958, was placed on the Washington State Heritage Register later in 1972 ,and the congregation moved into the larger Peace Lutheran Church building in town in 1978.
June 16, 1982
Area residents feared that state budget cuts may force Camano Island State Park to close — either permanently or just for the winter. State departments were each ordered to make 8.2% budget cuts to help balance the state budget.
June 17, 1992
Authorities found 97 marijuana plants growing in bushes off Camano Hill Road on Camano Island. Deputies investigated and questioned a nearby man, who confessed to growing the plants. He was arrested.
June 17, 2002
Stanwood celebrated its Scandinavian heritage at the Uff Da! Fest that brought arts, crafts, music, a swap meet and more into town. A costumed pet parade proved to be particularly popular, according to the Stanwood Camano News.
June 12, 2012
The Stanwood-Camano community mourned the death of local philanthropist Jeanie Ovenell. A 1950 graduate of Twin City High School in Stanwood, she was instrumental in creating the Stanwood Camano Food Bank in 1984. She was still the executive director of the organization when she died. Each year since, the Stanwood and Camano Island chambers of commerce give the Jeanie Ovenell Community Spirit Award annually to an extraordinary resident who exemplifies decades of action and service.
