EARLY HISTORY: Born in Sweden in 1879, Helen Carlson and family came to Cedarhome in the early 1900s to make their home.
100 YEARS AGO (1919)
The Dubuques with their five children were one of the pioneer families in East Stanwood.
90 YEARS AGO (1929)
The Bank of Stanwood became Stanwood National Bank with capital of $50,000.
The Stanwood ball team defeated two of Seattle’s leading semi-pro clubs.
School was to start Sept. 6.
80 YEARS AGO (1939)
Mrs. Wenberg, postmaster, decreed all rural mailboxes be painted with names in one-inch high black letters.
Revetment work on the south side of Hatt Slough was completed; farmers on the Florence Flats could feel assured no more flood erosion would happen.
70 YEARS AGO (1949)
Cliff Myron, pitcher for Twin City Legion team, twirled a no-hit, no-run game.
Camano’s Beautification Committee painted the old Mabana Schoolhouse, built 36 years previously.
More than 220 post office boxes were available for East Stanwood patrons.
60 YEARS AGO (1959)
Twin City Lanes Bowling Alley opened, the most modern facility in Puget Sound.
Dr. Don Hayes was the newest dentist in town, taking over the practice of Dr. Robert Hill.
50 YEARS AGO (1969)
The final phase of SR 532 project began with asphalt paving near Heichel’s Corner (intersection of Old Highway 99/SR 532).
Ray Cresap assumed new duties as football coach at Stanwood High School.
40 YEARS AGO (1979)
Pam Pinkham of Coupeville was the new Island County correspondent for the Stanwood News.
Walls for the new Irvin pump station were poured.
New owner of the Utsalady Trading Post, formerly General Store, was John Eldridge and family.
30 YEARS AGO (1989)
Attorney Ed Jones of Stanwood, a Silver Star veteran, was honored with 18 other county veterans at the Monroe Fair.
The school district implemented double bus runs.
The “cute” sealion on Camano caused $4,000 damage to a ski boat.
Cedarhome Market was burglarized.
The Little White Church on the Hill at Silvana hosted a centennial service.
20 YEARS AGO (1999)
The school board was questioned about raises for 22 school administrators.
Sun reflecting off a mirror sparked a blaze that charred a Stanwood pioneer home.
10 YEARS AGO (2009)
Silvana Fire District 19 received a grant of $73,625 from FEMA.
Camano deputies tracked an armed man near the state park but found nothing. Burglaries prompted community vigilance; there were 39 during the past year.
Aaron Cupp was the new football coach at Stanwood High School, with more than 80 teens turning out for first practice.
Robert Pederson was the new director of Island County planning.
The school board adopted a $48.8 million budget, based on a projected enrollment of 4,842 students; the district had 5,009 students the prior year.
A fishing derby was held to benefit Safe Harbor Free Clinic in Stanwood.
A former Stanwood Camano news reporter, Bridget Budbill of Camano, attended a summer institute for Global Justice at The Hague. She was studying law at the University of Oregon.
